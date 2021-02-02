SINGAPORE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Bridge Data Centres (Bridge), a leading hyperscale and wholesale and carrier-neutral data centre provider in APAC, announced that it will build a third data centre in Malaysia, which will deliver 16 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity.



Bridge Data Centres Expands Footprint in Malaysia With Third Data Centre

The state-of-the-art facility, dubbed MY03, is located at Bukit Jalil region of Kuala Lumpur and is scheduled for service readiness in Q2 2022.

Mr Lim Dz Shing, President of Bridge, said, "We are delighted to have embarked on this expansion journey in Malaysia, which is witnessing an accelerated demand for quality and scalable data centre providers due to digital transformation and cloud adoption across the country. The new data centre will combine with the two existing nearby facilities and form a hyperscale data centre cluster, to provide our clients with a highly scalable and reliable solution in a cost-effective manner."

Bridge's two existing data centres in Cyberjaya area support a total IT capacity of 20MW and serve customers in multiple industry sectors, including financial institutions, technology companies, government and large cloud services providers.

"We are extremely proud of Bridge Data Centres' commitment and their continuous support in Malaysia as it will help propel Malaysia's progression to becoming a regional data centre hub and reinforcing the nation's position as the Heart of Digital ASEAN. While more businesses in Malaysia have started to understand the value of data and the benefits it brings to the local economy, especially in terms of job creations and upskilling of the local workforces, MDEC will continue to inspire digitally-skilled Malaysians and digitally-powered businesses on their data transformation journey," said MDEC's Chief Executive Officer, Pn. Surina Shukri.

Bridge is a subsidiary of Chindata Group, which was listed on the Nasdaq in September 2020.

