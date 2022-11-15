BridgePoint Technologies Has Been Chosen To Speak To Chicagoland Small Business Owners For Small Business Tech Day

Michael Millhouse and Laura Barker, co-owners and co-founders of BridgePoint Technologies, an IT services company serving small business owners in The Chicagoland Area, are officially hosting the first annual Chicagoland Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for Chicagoland businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Chicagoland Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in The Chicagoland Area to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Michael Millhouse, President of BridgePoint Technologies. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Chicagoland Small Business Tech Day, go to www.smallbusinesstechday.com/chicagoland or call (630) 320-3723 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About the Author

Michael Millhouse and Laura Barker have served the Chicagoland Area businesses for more than 18 years specializing in helping organizations with all their IT support needs. Mike, Laura and their team have worked to help hundreds of small to medium sized businesses integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.

About Us: BridgePoint Technologies is a complete technology solutions provider. We are 100% committed to helping organizations reach their business goals by providing the most reliable and professional IT support. Our areas of expertise include cybersecurity, IT managed services and digital transformation that improves communication and customer experience.

