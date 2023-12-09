Brightline Unveils Six Lever Method to Boost CPA Firm Success & Engagement

A proprietary CPA growth framework, "The Six Lever Method™," announced by Brightline Strategies, helps accountants in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and beyond increase revenue - and consolidate internal processes for sustainable growth.

In a professional landscape where a mere 23% of employees are considered 'Thriving at Work'—a peak since 2009 according to the recent 2023 Gallup workforce survey—Brightline Strategies introduces an innovative approach designed to harness the full potential of CPA firms' A-players and fortify the precious relationships with successful business owner clients.

More details can be found at https://thebrightlinestrategies.com/the-six-lever-methodUnderstanding the intrinsic value of an engaged workforce, Brightline Strategies responds to the call for an invigorated corporate environment with its new Six Lever Method. This framework fosters a culture where A-players are present, recognized, valued, and fully engaged in driving the firm's mission forward.

Brightline's Six Lever Method provides CPA firms with a strategic blueprint to:

1. Optimize client portfolios by nurturing profitable partnerships and aligning with clients who share a vision for growth and success.

2. Build and maintain a motivated, self-sustaining, engaged, efficient, and eager team to contribute to the firm’s vision.

3. Release Managing Partners from the relentless demand for billable hours, enabling a focus on strategic initiatives and value creation for ideal clients.

With the implementation of this method, CPA firms are experiencing an average increase of 33% in monthly recurring revenue while redefining their work culture and client relationships, says the company.

Brightline Strategies provides a complete strategic framework and partners with CPA firms to ensure the full realization of their potential. By leveraging the power of engaged A-players and deep client relationships, Brightline hopes to craft a narrative of success and fulfillment for all involved.

Brightline Strategies invites CPA firms that strive for excellence and seek to enhance their practice to explore The Six Lever Method. “Embrace the opportunity to join the ranks of firms where thriving is the norm, and success is a collective journey,” said company founder Trow Trowbridge.

About Brightline Strategies

Brightline Strategies is at the forefront of management consulting and executive coaching, helping CPAs reach their goals and increase their revenue. With a commitment to fostering engagement and improving client relationships, Brightline guarantees to generate at least the initial cost of investment for its clients - or consult with them for free until that goal is achieved.

