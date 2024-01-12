Bringing Authentic Sauna Traditions to American Homes: Secret Saunas Launch New Website

Sheridan, Wyoming – Secret Saunas, an online-only retailer of award-winning sauna heaters, saunas, and hot tubs, is excited to announce the launch of its new website and goal to bring the authentic sauna tradition to American homes. Created by couple Jasper and Imogen after a trip to Finland and experiencing the health and relaxation benefits […]

Secret Saunas, an online-only retailer of award-winning sauna heaters, saunas, and hot tubs, is excited to announce the launch of its new website and goal to bring the authentic sauna tradition to American homes.

Created by couple Jasper and Imogen after a trip to Finland and experiencing the health and relaxation benefits of saunas, Secret Saunas hopes its new website will encourage more people to try the healing ritual that is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of the happiest people on the planet.

“It was like each drop of sweat released a kind of tension we’d been holding onto,” Jasper commented on his Sauna experience. “I suddenly thought how odd it was that we all seem to walk around holding onto stress, never thinking it might be a good idea to let go; the sauna really helps you do that.”

Endeavoring to build a cultural bridge to connect continents through wellness, Secret Saunas offers customers sustainably constructed saunas from reputable North American and European manufacturers handcrafted from quality wood by masters of the trade. This unwavering commitment to authentic materials and construction methods is key to Secret Saunas’ goal of not just sharing the health benefits but continuing to uphold the communal traditions that Finns have perfected over centuries.

Recent studies have demonstrated sauna’s positive impact on cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of hypertension and dementia and even improving longevity. As one study from 2021 explains, high heat exposure increases the production of heat-shock proteins, which shield cells against stress. The premium home saunas available on the trusted retailer’s website offer families a space to de-stress and be fully present with others without the distraction of technology or life’s worries.

“Our customers are anyone looking to bring that cozy, unwinding sauna vibe right into their own homes. Some of them are after a super convenient spot to chill out after a hectic day, while others might be hunting for a secret little escape where the world’s noise just… fades away. Whether they’re looking to have a heart-to-heart with their partner, a relaxed giggle with friends, or simply enjoy some precious ‘me-time,’ our mission is all about making that happen. We’re here, helping them create not just a place but their very own snug corner where memories are made, and life just gets that bit sweatier,” continued Jasper.

Some of the saunas at Secret Saunas include:

Outdoor Saunas: No more shared spaces with strangers; this is a private haven designed to rejuvenate both mind and body. Regardless of a backyard’s dimensions, Secret Saunas have the perfect fit, from compact barrel saunas to expansive cabin retreats.

Electric Sauna Heaters: The perfect solution for those focused on simplicity and functionality. Electric sauna heaters offer the greatest convenience and ease of use. Simply flip a switch, and an outdoor sauna will rapidly heat up without any hassle. These heaters require far less maintenance than wood-burning stoves and also offer more precise temperature control throughout a sauna.

Wood Burning Sauna Stoves: For a traditionalist wanting that authentic Finnish sauna, with the cracking sound of burning wood and the gentle scent of smoke, the wood-burning sauna heater is ideal. Although these require some extra maintenance and a steady supply of firewood, the experience achieved is simply unparalleled.

For those interested in finding out more about Secret Saunas’ range of high-quality, traditional saunas, the website invites them to call its friendly customer service team, where they can book a free phone consultation.

