British Council IELTS Prize Helps Students in Singapore To Make Their Mark Through International Study And Realise Their Dreams

About IELTS Prize

2022 IELTS Prize winner list

Country

Name

University

Subject/programme

HK

1

Joelle Chow

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Public Health

2

Nicole Yu

Concordia University

Biology

3

Gabrielle Tse

The University of Edinburgh

Comparative Literature MSc



KR

1

Soo Hyun Lee

Goldsmiths, University of London

MFA Fine Art



2

Hyeji Kang

Duke University

MSN (Family Nursing)



3

Jeong Mo Choi

UAL Central Saint Martins

Industrial and Product Design

TW

1

Tsung-Yen Hsieh

University College London

Language Sciences (Neuroscience, Language & Communication)

2

Meng-Ting Kuo

Leiden University

Advanced LL.M. International Children's Rights

3

I-Ting Tu

University College London

Pediatrics and Child Health

ID

1

Maria Astrid Susanti

The London School of Economics and Political Science

Human Resources and Organisations

2

Bella Shintya

University College London

International Planning

3

Hans Liawan Sanjaya

Universitat Pottsdam

Digital Health



MY

1

Cason Yong Kwan Xhen

University of Oxford

Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL)

2

Melody Chong Ai Ching

University of Bristol

Psychology of Education BPS (MSc)

3

Veenaa Logenthiran

University of Dundee

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Clinical Medicine

SG

1

Claudia Long

The University of Edinburgh

Architectural Conservation

2

Melody Lio

City, University of London

Human-Computer Interaction Design

3

Anukriti Banerjee

The London School of Economics and Political Science

International Health Policy

TH

1

Putthisak Panomsarnnarin

Durham University

International Relations

2

Suphanat Woradit

University of Bristol

Management (Digitalisation and Big data)

3

Punyanuch Likitteerasub

University of Lincoln

Clinical Animal Behaviour

PH

1

Anna Madel Asuncion

University of Northampton

MA Youth and Community Leadership

2

Jay Paul Ely Tena

Macromedia University (Munich)

Master in Media and Communication

3

Julian Andrei Imperial

University of Glasgow

MSc City Planning



VN

1

HAI TRUONG VU

Liverpool John Moores University

MSc. in Data Science

2

NGOC MINH QUAN TRINH

Fulbright University Vietnam

Art and Media

3

PHUONG ANH NGO

University of Bristol

MSc. in TESOL



About the British Council

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 September 2022 - The British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational and cultural opportunities, has announced the winners of the 2022 IELTS Prize. In its tenth year, the IELTS Prize has supported more than 330 students in East Asia to date; helping them pursue their dreams of studying abroad. This year, 27 prize winners in East Asia are added to the list, including three outstanding IELTS test takers in Singapore who have been awarded the IELTS Prize local prizes.The British Council received over 1,600 applications and interviewed over 70 high flying individuals, who not only excelled at their IELTS test, but explained their intentions to contribute to the society locally or abroad after study.The winners are Claudia Long, Melody Lio and Anukriti Banerjee.First Prize winner Claudia Long feels that the IELTS Prize encourages aspiring students from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds to apply. She says, "unlike most scholarships, the IELTS Prize provides great flexibility to its recipients, no restrictions on the type of course being undertaken ─ which gives students from every discipline the equal chance to pursue their dream".Millions of students had to readjust their study plans due to the continued disruption of the pandemic. IELTS, the world's popular high-stakes English proficiency test, has been a crucial part of students' entry requirements, especially for East Asia which is one of the largest markets for students wishing to study in the United Kingdom, the US, Canada and Australia."The IELTS Prize recognises those high performing students that demonstrate the academic excellence and commitment to the communities they belong to. More importantly, the winners show the determination to take what they learnt during their time abroad and utilise their knowledge and specialties to benefit their home countries once they return. It is our privilege to assist these ambitious and intelligent individuals in their professional and academic journeys. We believe that promoting international studies is key to helping students thrive in the future."The British Council in East Asia also invites all students planning to study abroad and interested in taking IELTS tests to the 2022 IELTS Top Tips Sharing with the IELTS Prize winners which will be live-streamed on British Council IELTS Facebook pages across East Asia on Thursday 13 October. The online event is open to anyone, and it will be great opportunity to learn from the IELTS Prize winners' on how to ace IELTS test and how their lives have and will change as they embark on their new study journey.For more information about IELTS prize, visit https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize Since 2011, the British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) has enabled more than 330 IELTS test takers to pursue their studies around the world, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and more.The IELTS Prize is awarded to high-calibre individuals with the motivation to develop their career, to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any chosen discipline in a higher education institution that accepts IELTS as part of its admission requirements around the world. While the IELTS Prize is not aimed at students in any one particular discipline, the British Council is eager to support test takers who demonstrate the potential to contribute to society with what they have gained from their undergraduate or postgraduate study experience.More information can be found at https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize Hashtag: #BritishCouncil

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. Last year we reached over 75 million people directly and 758 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 14.5 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.www.britishcouncil.org





About International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, the world's most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration, with millions of tests taken in the last year. More than 11,000 organizations trust and accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true-to-life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.



Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).



