British Fishing Tackle & Bait Scales Order Fulfillment Processing 250% with Descartes Ecommerce WMS

CHIPPENHAM, United Kingdom, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that UK-based sports and hobbies retailer Fishing Tackle & Bait has successfully transformed its international fulfillment capabilities with Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS). With Descartes, the multi-channel merchant scaled order processing capacity by 250% without adding labour. In addition, it was able to virtually eliminate miss-picked items and overselling of inventory, and reduced customer service queries by more than 70%.



"Our business was originally a classic brick-and-mortar retail store, but we soon realized we had to broaden our distribution strategy and participate in marketplaces like Amazon and eBay to ensure future growth not only in the UK but also in Ireland, Europe and North America," said David Burleigh, Director of Fishing Tackle & Bait. "With COVID, we suddenly experienced an incredible spike in sales of over 250%. With only manual processes in place, we soon faced inaccurate stock levels and disappointed customers who were waiting for their deliveries. We were considering hiring additional staff when our ecommerce platform provider, IRP Commerce, recommended the Descartes ecommerce WMS to us. Now we’re extremely proud of our current logistics operations and our ability to better control over our customers' delivery experiences."

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce solution suite, the Descartes ecommerce WMS solution helps direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers rapidly scale in combination with providing an improved customer experience. The solution helps ensure that retailers can ship on time, ship the right items, reduce risks of overselling existing inventory, and have greater transparency into warehouse operations. The Descartes ecommerce WMS solution has integrations into major ecommerce platforms to accelerate implementation and time to value. Order information is automatically available to be executed via mobile driven multi-order pick-and-pack strategies and then fed into parcel shipment systems.

"We’re pleased that Fishing Tackle & Bait is able to deliver a highly satisfying online buying and delivery experience to their customers," said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes. "Our scalable ecommerce WMS offers efficient and intelligent processes that eliminate key warehouse management problem areas for online retailers. Fishing Tackle & Bait’s ecommerce success demonstrates the importance of automated order fulfillment for growing multi-channel merchants that want to stay ahead of their competition and retain satisfied customers."



About Fishing Tackle & Bait LTD

About 10 years ago, David Burleigh bought the business that is now known as Fishing Tackle & Bait LTD. In the beginning a brick-and-mortar retail store with only a small handful of staff, David – with an eye to modernization and bringing the business to a broader audience – took his trade digital with a marketplace strategy on eBay and Amazon, followed by their first ecommerce site, built on Shopify. Today, the business is one of the largest independently-owned retailers in the UK. Learn more at https://www.fishingtackleandbait.co.uk/.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Andra Schaz

Tel: +49 (0)89 961 60 61 66

aschaz@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom including potential efficiency gains and potential productivity improvements; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.