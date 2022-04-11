British International School, Phuket announces new scholarships in Aerial and Visual Arts

The boarding school on Phuket established the new scholarships in celebration of its 25th year.

PHUKET, Thailand, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- British International School, Phuket, a co-educational day and boarding school on Phuket, has announced new scholarships for prospective students in Aerial Arts and Visual Arts.

The school is home to an aerial arts centre, featuring a full size trapeze, as well as a dedicated visual arts space.

The new scholarships, released in celebration of the school's 25th year, will enable high performing students to access the school's provision in these fields.

In addition to these new scholarships, British International School, Phuket offers a full tuition fee, academic scholarship, and scholarships for high performance swimmers, footballers, golfers and tennis players.

The school also offers internal scholarships to candidates who perform outstandingly in IGCSES.

Headmaster Simon Meredith said:

"These scholarships will enable the best to access the best. We are proud at British International School, Phuket to offer high performance sports alongside world class academics, and our expanding scholarship provision is further commitments to create a culture of excellence in these areas."

Applications for the scholarships are open until May 1st 2022

For further information contact admissions@bisphuket.ac.th

About British International School, Phuket

British International School, Phuket (BISP) is a co-educational day and boarding school, established in 1996 and set in extensive landscaped grounds. The school aims to deliver the highest standards of teaching and learning to an international community emphasizing wellbeing and passion on a modern and well equipped campus.

The school is divided into Early Years, Primary and Secondary levels and offers the IB Diploma, IGCSE and the Cambridge ESOL examinations. British International School, Phuket also offers an externally assessed programme from London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and high-performance academies in Football, Golf, Swimming, Tennis and Aerial Arts.

Inspire learning; nurture wellbeing; ignite passion.