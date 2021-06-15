British psychologist Lee Chambers secures wellbeing book publishing deal

Lee Chambers, the British psychologist and entrepreneur, has secured a deal to co-author a book with renowned US psychologist.

The global pandemic has amplified the focus on health and wellbeing as an increasingly important part of our lives. This is ever more present in the business arena, with employee wellbeing becoming an important trend and part of an organisation's wider strategy to empower employees to prioritise their health and support them through change.

Lee Chambers is an award-winning British psychologist and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing. Having been at the forefront of business wellbeing support during the pandemic, he has seen his business more than triple its profit during a challenging year. Essentialise works at the intersection between wellbeing, performance and inclusion, and global events have also highlighted how important connecting the three areas are for business success.

Chambers expertise in psychology and wellbeing, his profile as a leading voice in the field of workplace wellbeing, and the success of his clients has led to him securing a book publishing deal. In signing with Winding Pathway, he will be co-authoring a wellbeing book, focused on a particular demographic, with the release date expected to be in December 2021. Chambers will be co-authoring the book with renowned psychologist Jennifer Wisdom, who has spoken at Google and is an expert in fusing leadership development and psychology.

Chambers has become well known for his transparency around men's mental health and chronic illness, sharing details of his story, including losing the ability to walk in 2014. This ability to be vulnerable and speak openly about his struggles, both as a man and as an entrepreneur, has gained him a reputation as a renegade who has embraced his challenges as fuel to empower other people, and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

In a recent statement, Chambers explained, "It is a privilege to be able to distil my knowledge by securing this book deal, and an honour to be writing alongside Dr Wisdom, whose work I respect and value. My main focus is to ensure that we dispel many of the myths around wellbeing, and offer our readers a variety of actionable steps they can experiment with to become happier and healthier."

Details surrounding the book, including the finalised title and cover artwork, will be released during the summer, and once available, the book will be published worldwide, both online and in all reputable book stores.

About Lee Chambers

Lee Chambers is a British psychologist, coach and entrepreneur. He was the founder of PhenomGames, a Luxembourg based video game company, founded in 2008, which he sold in 2020. He is also the founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, a British wellbeing company. Chambers has experience working within corporate finance, elite sports, and local government, and his clients include a big four accountancy firm, a Premier League football club and various FTSE 100 companies.

He was featured as one of the Top 50 BAME Entrepreneurs Under 50 in 2020, alongside Eric Yuan of Zoom and Nitti Passi of Missguided. Chambers was also voted as the Organisational Psychologist of the Year in the 2021 UK Enterprise Awards, and a black entrepreneur of the future by Business Live.

