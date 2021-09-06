British psychologist Lee Chambers victorious at the Greater Manchester Business Awards with Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing

Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, founded by British psychologist Lee Chambers, has won the Small Business of the Year category at the Greater Manchester Business Awards.

Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, a British wellbeing and psychology training company, founded by British psychologist and entrepreneur Lee Chambers, is celebrating winning an award category at the Greater Manchester Business Awards. Having been shortlisted for two awards, they were up against some of the region's highest performing and innovative businesses. Given their relative youth at only 18 months old, expectations of winning in either award seemed unlikely. Despite this, they were fortunate enough to be selected as winners by the judges in the category Small Business of the Year (Under five employees). They joined a variety of winning companies on the night, including Feel Good Club, Together Trust and Leap29.

Now in its fifth year, the Greater Manchester Business Awards was back in person with a bang after last years virtual event. Organised by the Rich Media Group based in Stockport, this year's finalists enjoyed a glittering black-tie winner's evening on Friday 3 September at the new Central Manchester-based Hotel Brooklyn. The event was sponsored by GM Business Connect, and £550 was raised for the Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trusts Charitable Foundation on the night.

The judges were headed up by Andy Preston, International sales coach and motivational speaker. Supporting Andy was Paul Mirage, Co-owner and Director of GM Business Connect, as well as Heather Baker, Founder of Baker Thompson Associates and a Prince's Trust business mentor, Gavin Redman, Business Development Partner at Express Solicitors and Carole Fossey, founder of Leading Women in Business and The Social Media Mentor.

Lee Chambers, founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, said: "Joining so many outstanding local companies at a glamourous venue was an occasion I'll never forget. I went in with realistic expectations given the tough competition I was up against, so to win was even more magical. When I went to collect the trophy, the compare Paul Crone said to me that my face was one of shock and disbelief!"

"This award is not so much of a reward for us but more a way to celebrate of all those who've been willing to support a fledging and disruptive wellbeing company, from our clients to our collaborators, and those who've provided support, guidance and encouragement on what has been a challenging journey since we launched 18 months ago. I'd also like to extend my thanks to the team at both Rich Media and the Hotel Brooklyn for creating a seamless and thoroughly enjoyable event which was a pleasure to be part of."

For Chambers and Essentialise, they are hoping for continued success after being shortlisted for Startup of the Year at both the BIBA's and the Business Master Awards, as well as Service Entrepreneur of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Earlier this year, they triumphed at the UK Enterprise Awards, and there is no doubt that they are a business on the up.

