British psychologist Lee Chambers wins at the Hive Business Awards

British psychologist and founder of Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing Lee Chambers has won the Rising Star category at the Hive Business Awards

Lee Chambers, the British psychologist and founder of Preston-based Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing, was the winner of the Rising Star category at the Hive Business Awards at King George’s Hall in Blackburn last Thursday. He was recognised for his passion and motivation for change, his social impact work in the region and how he has overcome his own challenges to build the fundamentals of an innovative and forward-thinking business.

Lee was presented the Rising Star award on the evening by the Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College Dr Fazal Dad, and was one of a number of awards handed out on the night. As almost 300 attendees came together to celebrate just how important the business community in Lancashire is, there was a chance to reflect on challenges faced over the past 18 months, while looking to the opportunities we have in the coming year to build back better. Other winners on the night included Star Tissue UK, The Senator Group and Herbert Parkinson Ltd.

On the subject of Lee Chambers, the judges summarised that: “A business that started during lockdown this year and which has tackled all hurdles head-on., both personally and professionally. Lee Chambers certainly knows how to get back up when he’s knocked down and through challenges like having to learn to walk all over again back in 2014, Lee is certainly a rising star and force to be reckoned with.

His resilience, persistence and unwavering work ethic impressed the judges as he works incredibly hard to ensure he champions his clients and move with their needs while remaining true to his values of wellbeing that works. At just 36 and with a business in its relative infancy, Lee can already boast at working with companies like B&Q, Safestyle UK, Indeed and Ineos.”

Lee Chambers himself said, “It has been a really challenging period both personally and professionally over the last few weeks, a real mix of joy and sadness. If I’m honest, I went to the ceremony a little tired and not overly hopeful, but as soon as the event started and the supportive environment took hold, I felt so much better. Being an entrepreneur can be a lonely experience at times, but I felt part of something so much bigger and really enjoyed the company and encouragement of the guests on my table.”

“To be recognised as a Rising Star is a real honour and testament to both a growing business and all those who’ve had faith in me. Celebrating the honour alongside friends was an amazing feeling, and I want to thank Kara Rose and the KRPR team for the work behind the scenes in creating a standout event. My hope for the future is to keep on rising and be a role model for the many rising stars that will follow and achieve more than I ever will.”

Ian Brown, chair of the Hive Ambassadors Network, the business group for Blackburn with Darwen which organises the awards every year, said: “It was an incredible night, with some fantastic organisations in the running for an award.

“The atmosphere and support for each other in the room was phenomenal; and I know I speak on behalf of the judges when I say that the high standard of business and passion shown by all the finalists had never been greater.”

The events capped a busy week for Lee and the Essentialise team, which included speaking at the Association for Business Psychology’s Annual Conference and onboarding a new client in the legal sector. He was also featured as a Black business owner to watch on Business Live for Black History Month, showcasing his inspiring journey as an emerging Black entrepreneur.

