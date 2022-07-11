British wellbeing entrepreneur Lee Chambers wins two National Business Awards

—

Lee Chambers, the British entrepreneur and business psychologist, has won two prestigious business awards in what has been an eventful week for both Chambers and his business, Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing. Founded in 2020, they create wellbeing strategy and deliver bespoke training for their clients, supporting them to ensure effective wellbeing is in place and can be measured and developed in a systemic way.



Essentialise were the winner of the Professional Services Startup of the Year at the National Startup Awards, hosted at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. Up against highly developed and established competition, they were selected as winners in their category due to their continued innovation, commitment to social impact and clear vision of future growth. This comes alongside being featured in Elevate's Northern Gamechangers Top 40, the premier list for purposeful business and entrepreneurs in the North of England.



Chambers is also the winner of the Rising Star Awards Men For Gender Balance category, identifying and showcasing the five most influential men in the United Kingdom working on male allyship, gender equity and empowering women in business. He will receive the award at the Pan Pacific Hotel in London this week, alongside his fellow winners including Richard Pickard of Inclusive Search and William Torrie of Barclays.



This comes alongside Chambers being shortlisted as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Health and Beauty category, making the finals for the Outstanding Personal Achievement category at the North West LGBTQ+ Awards, and Essentialise securing two high-profile clients as they continue their strong growth from Q2.



Speaking on an award-winning week, Chambers said, "It's been a real journey since founding Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing two years ago, and we have tirelessly worked to build strong foundations while delivering excellence in wellbeing and inclusion for our clients. From FTSE 100 companies to local organisations, everything we do is focused on making a tangible impact and creating great places to work."

"To be recognised for awards at a national level is proud and humbling, and is a testament to the support we've received, the team and collaborators we work with, and the courageous clients who stepped in to adopt a young cutting edge business and utilise our services. Being a startup during the past two years has been something of a rollercoaster, and these moments of celebration and reflection are rare. But more than ever, this gives us the impetus to push on and create the change we desire to make, which at its heart is creating vibrant, inclusive high performing cultures ready for the future of work."

With a new tech-based platform in development and the launch of virtual reality training scheduled for early Q4, we see Essentialise continuing to make inroads in a competitive and young market.

RISING STAR AWARDS

Now in their eighth year, the Rising Star Awards are the first to focus on the achievements of women below Senior Management or Director level – representing the female talent pipeline and the next generation of future leaders.

The awards also recognise the efforts of senior leaders who are championing gender equality, as well as putting the spotlight on a “company of the year” that is actively supporting its female talent pipeline above and beyond industry norms."

STARTUP AWARDS NATIONAL SERIES

The StartUp Awards National Series recognises the achievements of those amazing individuals who have had a great idea, spotted the opportunity and taken the risks to launch a new product or service.

Already established and thriving in Wales, the StartUp Awards National Series is now taking the passion and drive to celebrate new business and extending across the whole of the United Kingdom.

About Us: Essentialise Workplace Wellbeing is a consulting and training organisation that supports businesses in the creation of effective wellbeing and inclusion strategies. They also deliver bespoke training across a range of areas of mental wellbeing and inclusive behaviours. Based in Preston, and working across the UK, they were founded in 2020 by psychologist Lee Chambers, after his own journey learning to walk again after illness.

