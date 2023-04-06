Broker Wendy Morris Realty For Commercial Or Residential Property In Windermere Florida

Wendy Morris Realty is a real estate brokerage firm located in Windermere, Florida.

—

The company specializes in luxury real estate and serves clients in the Greater Orlando area, including Windermere, Winter Garden, Dr. Phillips, and Lake Nona.

The company is led by Wendy Morris, a licensed broker with over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry. Wendy has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, including being recognized as one of the top 100 real estate agents in Florida.

Windermere Florida is a beautiful town located in Orange County. It is known for its stunning natural scenery and its close proximity to several popular attractions in the Orlando area, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. Windermere is also home to a number of luxurious homes and estates, making it a popular destination for those looking to live in a beautiful and peaceful community.

The town has a population of just over 3,500 people, which creates a close-knit community feel. There are a variety of homes available in Windermere, ranging from small single-family houses to large estate properties. Many of these homes are located in gated communities and offer a range of amenities, such as private golf courses, swimming pools, and tennis courts.

The town has a low crime rate and a strong public school system, which can be important factors for families looking to settle in the area. The median household income in Windermere is higher than the state average, indicating a relatively affluent population.

However, the real estate market in Windermere is highly competitive, with prices ranging from around $300,000 to several million dollars. However, many residents feel that the high cost of living is well worth it, as they enjoy the town's natural beauty, friendly community, and convenient location.

The cost of living in Windermere is higher than many other areas in Florida. Besides, the town also experiences hot and humid summers and occasional hurricanes, which may be a consideration for some people. Interested buyers or tenants can work with Wendy Morris, a local estate agent who can help to navigate the market and find the perfect home within buyer’s needs and budget.

Wendy Morris even offers commercial real estate services along with residential. Currently, the real estate market in Windermere Florida is booming because the commercial spaces that had centered in the middle of Windermere town are now scattered across the city. The commercial spaces are limited, so get sold like hot cakes. Wendy Morris has been efficiently handling the selling, buying, and renting of commercial spaces for decades.

Wendy has a solid network including professional interior designers, architects, photographers, event planners, landscapers, graphic designers, stagers, technology consultants, lawyers, etc. She is a smart communicator and is able to deliver clients expected results.

The company's website offers a range of services, including property listings, buyer and seller resources, and information about the local real estate market. Customers interested in buying or selling a luxury property in the Greater Orlando area, BROKER WENDY MORRIS REALTY may be able to assist, give them a call!

Contact Info:

Name: Damon Duvall

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wendy Morris Realty

Website: https://www.windermerefl.com/



Release ID: 89093926

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.