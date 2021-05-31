Bronx Injury Lawyer Launches New Mobile Focused Website

New York’s Personal Injury law firm, The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. proudly announces the launch of a new mobile enabled website to assist people from New York City and the surrounding areas on all matters of personal injury.

New York’s Personal Injury law firm, The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. proudly announces the launch of a new mobile enabled website to assist people from New York City and the surrounding areas on all matters of personal injury. The site provides information on all types of accidents and personal injury claims direct from the firm’s team of Bronx based attorneys at www.yourbronxlawyers.com

Providing free online resources and useful links, the new mobile enabled Bronx injury lawyer website helps to provide information to new and existing clients about all aspects of a personal injury claim.

Founded by Stuart M. Kerner, Esq. in 1997, the firm has a well established reputation for its commitment to protect the rights of people seriously injured. This level of dedication carries through to its team of experienced attorneys and legal assistants who all work hard to assist the law firm in processing cases.

Attorney Stuart Kerner says, “At our law offices we understand how important it is to our clients that the law firm operates effectively and efficiently. We do our utmost to ensure that our clients are kept fully informed and advised of the status of their case. We work very hard to move their case through the court system as fast and efficiently as possible while always providing our legal services in a professional manner. We treat every client with the respect they expect and deserve. We pride ourselves on being a law firm that strives to have excellent attorney-client relationships. That is our pledge to you.”

The firm, based in the Bronx, also handles claims throughout New York, Westchester and the surrounding areas. The new website has been designed to provide as much free valuable information as possible on all aspects of personal injury and the ability to schedule a consultation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Working with The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. means the injured party will receive the right help and advice quickly and directly from a Bronx injury lawyer.

The website address is https://yourbronxlawyers.com

