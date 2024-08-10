Bronx Premises Liability Lawyer, Jeffrey M. Stillman, named to 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers List

Jeffrey M. Stillman, a distinguished personal injury lawyer and founder of Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has been named to the esteemed 2024 Super Lawyers List for the New York City Metro Area.

—

Jeffrey M. Stillman, a distinguished personal injury lawyer and founder of Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has been named to the esteemed 2024 Super Lawyers List for the New York City Metro Area. This accolade highlights his dedication to serving clients injured in an accident due to the negligence of others with integrity and excellence.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service, annually identifies outstanding attorneys who have achieved significant professional accomplishments and garnered respect from their peers. The selection process includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

Attorney Stillman's recognition by Super Lawyers underscores his consistent track record of success and dedication to his clients. The Stillman & Stillman team has over 70 years experience in personal injury law with a history of securing substantial settlements. Attorney Stillman’s area of focus extends across a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, slip, trip and falls accidents, construction injuries and premises liability. Since the firm's establishment, Attorney Stillman’s goal in every case is to make things as easy for the client as possible. A client of Stillman & Stillman knows every part of their case will be handled by a team of experienced attorneys. In addition to the 2024 Super Lawyers listing Attorney Stillman has been awarded by Martindale-Hubbel the AV Preeminent® Rating which is the highest peer rating standard. This distinction is given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise, communication skills, and ethical standards by their peers.

Bronx premises liability lawyer, Jeffrey M. Stillman stated that, “Our experienced team of attorneys have helped accident victims recover compensation for their injuries. We’ve achieved thousands of favorable settlements for our clients and will assist you in all aspects of your case”. Attorney Stillman added, “No matter how complicated or difficult your case may be, our legal team will fight for your right to fair compensation. We have the skills required to hold the parties responsible for your injuries accountable.”

Injuries caused by unsafe premises can cause severe, long-term bodily damage and affect a victim’s mental well-being and overall quality of life. Moreover, an injury due to neglect can result in serious financial consequences. A premises liability attorney must establish your case with all the required elements. To do this, they conduct in-depth investigations and thoroughly review evidence, including; Accident photos and videos, medical documentation of your injuries and witness testimonies.

Attorney Stillman states, “Once an attorney establishes your case’s validity, they can tell you how much it’s worth. Many factors are considered including all previous and potential expenses you may face. These may include medical and hospital costs, lost wages, and future treatment.”

An attorney can also help by handling all correspondences, including those with insurers. They’ll negotiate and ensure that any settlement offer made to you is fair and adequate.

Jeffrey M. Stillman Esq., a prominent Bronx Personal Injury Lawyer, and his firm, Stillman & Stillman Law emphasizes their extensive experience in handling personal injury cases throughout the 5 boroughs of New York City. The firm's commitment to their clients is highlighted through their "no fees unless we win" policy, ensuring financial peace of mind for clients pursuing legal claims. This underscores their professionalism and trustworthiness, aiming to reassure potential clients of their capability to achieve favorable outcomes in legal matters related to personal injury.

The law firm of Stillman & Stillman, P.C. is renowned for its compassionate approach, personalized client service, and formidable litigation skills. The firm has built a reputation for delivering favorable outcomes in complex legal disputes while prioritizing the well-being and interests of their clients.

Mr. Stillman is committed to advancing the field of personal injury law through mentorship and has served as an Executive Committee Member for the New York State Trial Lawyers Association. He is a frequent speaker at legal seminars and conferences, where he shares his insights and experiences with fellow attorneys.

Beyond his professional achievements, Attorney Stillman is actively involved in community service initiatives and legal education programs. He dedicates his time and resources to various charitable organizations and community events, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community that has supported his practice over the years.

About the company: Stillman & Stillman P.C. is a distinguished personal injury law firm located in the Bronx, New York. With a proven track record of securing fair compensation for accident victims, their legal team, led by Jeffrey S. Stillman, is committed to advocating for the rights of those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. With over three decades of legal experience, Jeffrey S. Stillman's dedication and exceptional legal skills have earned him recognition in the Super Lawyers list for multiple years. Disclaimer: Results shown in any portion of this press release should not be understood as a promise of any particular result in a future case and are strictly for advertising purposes.

Contact Info:

Name: Jeffrey Stillman, Esq.

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stillman & Stillman PC

Address: 2622 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10461

Phone: (718) 828-1400

Website: https://www.stillmanstillmanlaw.com/



Release ID: 89138052

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.