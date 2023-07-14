BRTV promotes Chinese culinary culture worldwide, showcasing the distinct charm of traditional Chinese culture

Abstract: Chinese cuisine serves as a delightful representation of the country's culture. Over the last few years, dishes such as Chinese hamburgers and Fujian Sanming Shaxian delicacies have gained a following internationally, winning over many loyal fans. With the development of the Internet and the wide application of social media, the popularity of the global dissemination of Chinese food Cultural globalization is also rising, and the focus of international dissemination has shifted from food itself to the excavation of cultural values behind it.

Beijing, China - Beijing Radio and Television recently hosted the second annual 'Most Delicious Hometown Flavor · Most Beautiful Hometown People' event, featuring a live broadcast of 'Checking In on Beijing's Most Delicious Hometown Flavor.' Food enthusiasts and foreign visitors alike gathered in groups to explore the capital's streets and alleys, discovering local cuisine, dialects, and culture, all while indulging in the best of Chinese delicacies. The culinary art of 'Five Flavors, Three Ingredients, Nine Boils, and Nine Changes' draws inspiration from Chinese myths, legends, and historical tales. Rooted in the pursuit of flavor harmony and coexisting with nature, this technique embodies thousands of years of Chinese culture and the ingenuity of its people. 'The Most Delicious Hometown Flavor' series of short videos showcases not only the diverse regional cuisine of China, but also the cultural significance carried by each dish, revealing the cultural values behind the art of cooking to a global audience.

Maoming, Guangdong Province - Litchi Shrimp Balls

Sichuan Province - Dandan Noodles

Jiangxi Province - Soup pot

Discover Roujiamo: The 1000-Year-Old History of Chinese Hamburg

The history of Roujiamo, a Shaanxi specialty, dates back to the Neolithic era, when the dough was made with flour and stuffed with various fillings. In the Sui and Tang Dynasties, it was crafted with even greater refinement. During the Ming and Qing Dynasties, Roujiamo continued to evolve and gained popularity, eventually becoming a beloved street food that has been passed down for thousands of years.

Experience the Art of Knife Skill in Huaiyang Cuisine with Wensi Tofu, a Timeless Delicacy

At the heart of Huaiyang cuisine lies the art of knife craftsmanship, and the quintessential dish that showcases this skill is none other than Wensi tofu. With deft movements of the knife, a block of tofu is transformed into thousands of delicate shreds that are then arranged into a cloud-like formation, resembling a Chinese Shanshui painting. Not only is this dish delicious, but it's also a work of art.

Discover the Delectable World of Wontons: Thousands of Fillings to Satisfy the Cravings Beyond Dumplings

Shaxian delicacies, a popular Chinese snack food, have gained a following overseas in recent years. With 174 stores opened in 66 countries and regions worldwide, this cuisine has earned high praise for its creativity and unique flavors. Wonton, the first of the 'Four King Kong' of Shaxian delicacies, is a filling dish made with lean meat that undergoes a thousand blows with a wooden mallet to achieve its distinct texture. The wonton's thin, delicate skin is paired with a meaty filling that's both resilient and crispy, fragrant and sweet. A hot bowl of wonton is the perfect way to start a busy day for locals in Shaxian. Among the thousands of Chinese dishes that feature fillings, wonton is definitely one of the most beloved!

Experience the Rich Flavors of Stewed Assorted Meat, a Traditional Chinese Dish Enjoyed During the Spring Festival's Final Days.

Chinese festivals and delicious cuisine go hand in hand. In addition to festivals named after specific dishes, such as the Lantern Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, many important festivals involve the whole family gathering together for a celebratory meal. A "big dish" called "Stewed Assorted Meat" is a must-have on every household's dinner table during these special occasions. This dish symbolizes reunions and prosperity, and is often served with a variety of ingredients such as egg dumplings, mushrooms and prawns. The rich ingredients, vibrant colors, and familiar flavors are sure to bring back fond memories of home.

The 'Most Delicious Hometown Flavor · Most Beautiful Hometown People' initiative covered nearly 30 provincial offices and 20 local restaurants recommended by Prefecture-level city liaison offices in Beijing. In 2022 and 2023, a 24-hour live broadcast of the Cross Year Food Action was launched, showcasing popular cultures from various regions in China and creating unique consumption activities with regional flavors. This initiative not only allowed the general public to experience the warmth and strong New Year flavor of their hometowns, but it also achieved great communication results through collaborations with provincial-level radio and television new media in China and Beijing Time's overseas platform accounts, which broadcasted the initiative synchronously.

This year's activity also launched the short video solicitation activity of "Foreigners also love Chinese cuisine" to the world for the first time. Foreign friends can take short videos to tell their story. At the end of the event, a comprehensive selection will be made and the top 10 best story of "foreigners also love Chinese cuisine" will be announced. The protagonist of the story will be awarded the title of "the most beautiful hometown flavor overseas communication and promotion ambassador", and the award-winning author will be awarded the customized gift! Please log in to the webpage for activity details https://item.btime.com/f3rig0p8n4j9kf8ar6nrkpvvsi3.



