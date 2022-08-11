Bruce Lee's old Hong Kong Home to be launched in the Metaverse via VR

Using VR technology to recreate the "Crane's Nest" in the Metaverse for culture preservation

Revealing several Bruce Lee collectibles for the first time, sponsored by e-payment platform Payment Asia

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 49th death anniversary of Hong Kong martial arts superstar Bruce Lee. To honor the legacy of this legend in global film history and pass on his philosophy to the next generation, Bruce Lee Club partners with PRIZM Group to recreate Lee's old home with VR technology and co-host an exhibition named "Revival of the Memory: Bruce Lee's Home in Metaverse", hoping to recollect memories with Web 3 and blockchain technology.

The original site of Bruce Lee's old mansion, located at No.41 Cumberland Road, Hong Kong, was demolished in 2019. Bruce Lee Club and PRIZM Group are working with three young students - Lee Chun kit Owen, Yuen Ho Wa Andy, and Li Chun Kit Jacky - from the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin) to reproduce the old home in the Metaverse. Fans around the world can "enter" the old home of this martial arts star, and experience it immersively by participating in a series of interactions. In the future, the audience may also access all our activities and events via this Metaverse version of the "Crane's Nest".

The project also invited The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design to provide content ideas and renowned computer graphics artist Shannon Ma as our technical consultant. The finished project will be launched globally next year on the 20th of July, Bruce Lee's 50th death anniversary.

Wong Yiu-Keung, chairman of the Bruce Lee Club, said, "The building was firstly transformed into a hotel after Bruce Lee passed away, and was once planned to be converted into a memorial hall. Unfortunately, the plan was shelved and the former home was demolished. We want people to know more about Bruce Lee's last trail via VR technology, and understand more about his 'Water Philosophy'. The project collaborates with universities and organizations including three young students hoping to pass on the Bruce Lee spirit from generation to generation in unrestricted formats."

Jeffrey Hau, Director of PRIZM Group, said, "This exhibition showcases PRIZM's latest application of Web 3.0 technology, and we will have more collaborations with different brands in the future - imagining we can build attractions, host concerts in the Metaverse and interact with co-creators and audience. Bruce Lee is a representative of cultural exchanges between the East and the West. This exhibition hopes to revive the traditional culture with the enablement of Web 3.0 elements and pass on Bruce Lee's spirit to the next generation. As a digital marketing company, PRIZM will continue to embrace the latest technology to promote the cultural scenes."

The exhibition also revealed some never-before-seen items of Bruce Lee, including Bruce Lee's handwriting on his "Water Philosophy", a pendant designed by Bruce Lee to commemorate the film Enter the Dragon.

Fans can check the website www.bruceleeverse.com/EN/ for more detail of Bruce Lee collectibles.