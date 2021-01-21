Brunner Group Opts For Arcc Spaces' Exquisite Customer Experience To Expand Within Asia Pacific

An intimate workplace with state-of-the-art design in order to build its brand identity in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunner Asia Pacific, the leading international provider of contract furniture, has set up its regional headquarters at Arcc Spaces' flagship flexible wokplace at One Marina Boulevard. Boasting a global presence, Brunner Asia Pacific is a joint venture with the Brunner Group. Launched in 1977 by husband-and-wife team Rolf and Helena Brunner, the family-run company specialises in the production of premium, handmade German furniture for the office, public and healthcare space.



Jean Paul de la Haye, Managing Director of Brunner Asia Pacific Opts For Arcc Spaces’ Exquisite Customer Experience To Expand Within Asia Pacific

Brunner Asia Pacific is one of the first corporate clients to use Arcc Spaces' latest workplace. The 19,000 sq.ft flagship shared office space at One Marina Boulevard prioritises customer experience and features a hospitality-led sensibility and human-centric design which allows members to choose how and where they would like to work. Arcc Spaces' other locations in Singapore include Suntec, 75 High Street, and 99 Duxton.

Jean Paul de la Haye, Managing Director of Brunner Asia Pacific, said: "An office is not just an office, it's more like a place where you can go to collaborate with colleagues, partners, clients or friends. Arcc Spaces is the perfect workspace for us because it feels more like a five-star hotel with exquisite customer experience such as greeting each tenant by their first name which make us all feel really home, and serving us our favourite coffee or breakfast to start our day. I appreciate Arcc Spaces' incredible Customer Experience Team who are always able to meet some of our ad hoc requirements, exactly like a concierge service at a hotel."

"The centre has high-quality, state-of-the-art interior design, combined with the breath-taking views of Maria Bay, my clients were very impressed when they come for a meeting. As Brunner is renowned for high-quality handmade furniture, Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard perfectly matches our brand identity and principles."

Yann Deschamps, Commercial Director of Arcc Spaces, said: "We are delighted to have Brunner Asia Pacific at Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard and we are dedicated to meeting their needs for a flexible workspace as they expand within the region. As well as offering personalized, extensively designed and equipped spaces, Arcc Spaces is also a platform for collaboration, and we aim to connect our members for networking and business opportunities. We look forward to working with Brunner and seeing them grow their operations across Asia."

Arcc Spaces One Marina Boulevard features a variety of flexible workspaces including intimate, private offices for focused work, a large-scale boardroom with state-of-the-art technology for meetings, as well as dynamic social spaces within the communal areas. In an ideal central business district location, Arcc Spaces is easily accessible for members, guests and potential clients.

For more information on Brunner Asia Pacific, please visit https://www.brunner-group.com/

For more information on Arcc Spaces, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com/

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

About Brunner Asia Pacific

Brunner Asia Pacific is a joint venture with the Brunner Group in Germany. Brunner is a premium European furniture manufacturer. A family-owned company founded in 1977, Brunner is led by Helena and Rolf Brunner and, in the second generation, by Dr Marc Brunner and Philip Brunner. Its business segments include developing, producing and marketing high-quality chairs, tables and contract furniture for office and administrative buildings, public spaces and care and health facilities.