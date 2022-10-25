Brunner-Schmitz House is Now a Eugene Landmark Offices With Some Private, Coworking Spaces and Virtual Office Rental

The Eugene registered landmark, "Brunner-Schmitz House," has a new owner and is now converted into a shared office rental space available for small businesses looking to establish a business in Eugene, Oregon.

The historic Burner-Schmitz House on River Road is Eugene's newest coworking space offering flexible options for start-ups, real estate teams, and other professionals seeking the benefits of an office without all the overhead expenses.



Named Eugene Landmark to honor its historic designation by the city of Eugene in 2010, the new business offers affordable coworking space with flexibility in costs and space. Private and shared offices and flex desks are available daily, weekly, and monthly.



Coworking is a growing trend because of the flexibility and affordability it offers emerging businesses, independent contractors, and other professionals. Eugene Landmark's first tenant is Best Town Agents, a national real estate and business referral Association. Realtor Gary Raze of LaneCountyListings.com is one of the Best Town Agents' founding members and also handled the listing and sale of the Brunner-Schmitz House.

Eugene Landmark Offices provides a lobby and conference room for visitors and tenants, as well as refreshment space, parking, and so on. Another bonus for tenants – is marketing help. Sanderling hired Optimize Media Marketing to build the EugeneLandmarkOffices website and develop a marketing plan to support future tenants.



The two-story home's front porch and well-manicured yard offer high visibility from River Road. The house was built in 1922 by Frank Brunner, a German immigrant who settled in Eugene with a "spirit of enterprise," according to a 2004 Register-Guard article about the long-time Eugene family closing its fruit and nut drying business that was on the property. The name honors the Brunner and Schmitz families, who owned and managed the property for over 80 years.



"There's so much history within this home, and I hope it can be a place for emerging businesses to make their own mark," said Eugene Landmark owner Claire Senderling. While Senderling has an affinity for historic homes, she is also an entrepreneur and knows the hardships of launching a business.

Best Town Agents is an agent-to-agent referral network based in Eugene, Oregon. First business tenant at the Brunner-Schmitz House - Eugene Landmark Offices

