Brunswick Exploration Adds to Lithium Portfolio With Additional Properties in New Brunswick

MONTREAL, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in central New Brunswick, totaling 42,737 hectares. The Properties collectively comprise an expansion to the Catamaran claims (see press release dated December 2nd) located roughly 30 kilometers southeast of Plaster Rock and the Hawkshaw claims located roughly 24 kilometers northwest of Fredericton.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We have now compiled and acquired the most prospective lithium and tin targets across Quebec and New Brunswick. BRW is one of the only companies to assemble regional, grass roots critical metals projects across multiple safe jurisdictions in Eastern Canada. Phase 1 prospecting along with soil/stream geochemical sampling will begin in Q2 2022. We are thrilled to have secured such a prospective portfolio and look forward to expanding it further in order to discover new mineral deposits that will meet the needs of the rapidly developing green economy.”

Compilation work utilized specific geological criteria as well as regional government till and rock geochemistry data, which allowed the Company to highlight previously ignored pegmatite fields with high potential for lithium mineralization within geologically favourable areas in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick - Catamaran Lithium Project Overview

The Properties comprise 8 claims and 1,821 units with a total surface area of 40,363 hectares. They are located roughly 30 kilometers south east of Plaster Rock and roughly 30 kilometers east of Florenceville-Bristol. Including previously staked ground, the property is host to over 60 pegmatites that have seen little to no exploration work. Till samples collected by the Government of New Brunswick were taken at roughly 2-kilometer spacing and are underlain by pegmatitic granites and gneissic to migmatitic sediments from the Devonian and Ordovician. Highlights from the survey include an 11-kilometer till anomaly containing 9 samples between 53 to 103 ppm Li, neighboring known beryllium and pegmatite occurrences.

New Brunswick - Hawkshaw Lithium Project Overview

The Properties comprise 1 claim and 106 units with a total surface area of 2,374 hectares. They are located roughly 24 kilometers north west of Fredericton. Government of New Brunswick till samples were taken at roughly 2-kilometer spacing and are underlain by sediments and granites from the Devonian and Silurian. There is a Be, Mo, W occurrence in close proximity to the property and highlights from the survey include 90 and 155 ppm Li in till.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager New Brunswick of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

