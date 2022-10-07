Brushless DC Motor Options Are Enhanced With ARC Systems’ New Design Capabilities

ARC Systems Inc. welcomes new production manager Jason Barbely to its team of expert electronics design specialists. With Mr. Barbely’s qualifications, the manufacturer has extended its capabilities with more customization options and complete built-in electronics for its selection of brushless DC motors.

For decades, ARC Systems Inc. has been serving aerospace, defense, petroleum, medical and other industries by providing domestically-manufactured, high-performance motion control devices. The company has stood out for many reasons, but the abilities of its expert engineering and design team have been truly integral to its success and longevity as an electric motor manufacturer.



ARC Systems Inc. has continued to expand on its ability to meet specialty control and power requirements with a new offering of complete custom control systems for motion and power generation applications. This capability has been made possible as electronics design and manufacturing specialist Jason Barbely joins the ARC Systems’ team as production manager.



With nearly 20 years of experience in the design and manufacture of electronics, specifically, those catered to oil drilling and well exploration requirements, Jason Barbely will be a true asset to ARC Systems. The company has recently prioritized its brushless DC motor offerings and Jason’s vast experience in the design of brushless motor controllers, power supplies, and AC/DC converters has made him a natural fit for the manufacturer. Jason’s impressive qualifications include the design and development of products that perform reliably in extreme operational conditions, including those subject to temperatures as high as 175 Celsius and high lateral and torsional vibration.



Following Jason’s hire in May of 2022, ARC Systems has been providing customers with complete built-in electronics for its brushless DC motors and more customization options among its many solutions. As Donna Kirk, ARC Systems’ chief engineer states, “We are now offering a one-stop solution for programs that need plug-and-play brushless DC motors.”



With the company’s dedication to delivering high-performance, extended endurance systems for demanding industrial settings, the addition of more options, including internal and external controllers for wired solutions, will likely be embraced by ARC Systems’ current and new customers in the petroleum industry.

About Us: ARC System Inc. is a longtime manufacturer of electric motors, motion control devices, and other solutions that have been developed for high-demand applications. The company continues to answer the needs of aerospace, defense, medical, petroleum, and other industries with expertly engineered power and control devices.

