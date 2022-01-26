Bryce Law, The Premiere Law Firm For Family Law And Personal Injury Victims

Compassionate and understanding, this firm establishes its footprint in the Southeast as a standout law office and top pick for legal representation for families across Georgia

—

Bryce Law, a prestigious personal injury and family law firm, has just purchased a commercial property for their brand new location in Marietta, Georgia! With the new headquarters, this law office aims to assist more people in the area who are in need of legal representation. At the forefront of this legal firm is Attorney Bryce Mark, a passionate lawyer who is committed to fighting on behalf of his clients across the metro Atlanta area and all over Georgia. When asked about his firm expansions, Mr. Bryce stated “I am a passionate advocate and will not stop fighting for my clients until the best possible results are achieved, and I believe this expansion will allow me to assist a larger clientele throughout the state of Georgia”. Bryce Law provides legal counsel that is tailored to each specific case in order to garner the best results for clients. Mr. Bryce utilizes effective communication every step of the way as he works diligently to make sure clients receive the full compensation they are entitled to after an injury and protect his clients’ rights in family law and divorce matters.

This law firm’s practice area includes personal injuries such as car and truck accidents as well as wrongful death. Bryce Law has significant experience handling personal injury, wrongful death claims, pick-up trucks, vans, motorcycles, and other types of motor vehicle incidents. Their goal is to maximize the recovery of damages against the at-fault driver through knowledge of Georgia Law and thorough intensive investigation. The team at Bryce Law is prepared for litigation against the trucking industry and any motor carrier that causes an accident in which motorists or pedestrians are seriously injured or killed.

This law office also handles family law, child support, divorce, child welfare law, and representing juveniles in all delinquent matters. This law firm supports and encourages their dependents during some of the most difficult times in their life. As a frontrunner for advocacy, this law firm lifts the burden of legal issues and personally looks after their clients. Mr. Bryce understands that their practice areas are extremely sensitive and knows that decisions regarding these matters are vital to clientele. The team at Bryce Law is often moved with compassion and will not stop fighting for clients until the best possible results are achieved.

With the release of their new website, clients who desire legal representation from Bryce Law are able to text, call, email, or fill out a contact form to set up their free consultation.

Contact Info:

Name: Mark Bryce

Email: Send Email

Organization: Bryce Law

Address: 55 Atlanta St SE Ste 211, Marietta, GA

Phone: (678) 785-9085

Website: https://www.brycelaw.co/

Release ID: 89053729