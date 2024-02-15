Btab Ecommerce Group Signs LOI to Merge with Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., an e-commerce company (OTC: BBTT) (“BTAB” or the “Company”), and Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: WEL) (“WEL” or “Integrated Wellness”), today announced that they have entered into a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") providing for a proposed business combination (the "Transaction") that will result in BTAB acquiring control of WEL. The Transaction values BTAB at an initial enterprise value of U.S. $250 million.



Under the terms of the LOI, subject to negotiation and signing a definitive agreement, WEL will issue both common and preferred shares in exchange for the shares in BTAB.

BTAB is an e-commerce company that operates through its network in Australia, Asia, United States and United Kingdom, and its affiliated company is the e-commerce company, Btab Group Inc.

Binson Lau, BTAB’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are excited to announce this LOI with WEL and look forward to concluding the definitive agreement and closing the transaction as soon as feasible. We believe that the capital raise contemplated in connection with this transaction will enable BTAB to accelerate its growth strategy as we seek to expand our reach into Europe, the Americas, and Asia.”

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Wellness, said, “It is gratifying to be working with Mr. Lau to help accelerate BTAB’s growth strategy. This transaction will create, for our WEL investors, the opportunity to participate in BTAB’s expected growth. We look forward to finalizing the definitive agreement in the weeks to come.”

Completion of the Transaction is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein, applicable regulatory approvals and approval of the transaction by the board and stockholders of both companies. The parties expect to announce additional details regarding the proposed Transaction when a definitive agreement is executed. Subject to the signing of definitive agreements, the Transaction is anticipated to be completed in the second half of this year.

About Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) is an e-commerce company that operates through its network in Australia, Asia, United States and United Kingdom. It provides affordable ecommerce services and supplies technology and products to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment. The Company seeks to expand its reach into Europe and the Americas where it intends to provide small businesses with products and services generally not currently commercially available to them. The Company believes the e-commerce growth in Asia alone will be significant well into the next decade and beyond as increasing numbers of internet users take advantage of online shopping and increasing spending power.

For additional information visit https://btabcorp.com

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WEL) is a special purpose acquisition company listed on the New York Stock Exchange formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Integrated Wellness may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, it intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors and the products, devices, applications, and technology driving growth within these verticals.

Media Contact

Mr. Binson Lau

Chief Executive Officer

Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

Email: info@btabcorp.com

Mr. Suren Ajjarapu

Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp

Email: info@integratedwellnessspac.com