BTMIN Held a Global Recruitment Day to Attract Fintech Talents

BTMIN - a known financial tech company, held a recruitment day that attracted over 3,000 talents worldwide to acquire the benefits of working for the futuristic company.

BTMIN held a recruitment day in September that included many applications from different locations. Recruitment was held both in person and digitally so that participants who couldn't possibly arrive had the ease of getting interviewed online.

Online systems have become a necessity as the world is evolving and rapidly advancing in technology. People from around the globe applied at BTMIN to become part of the contemporary digital strategies to handle finance and trading. Traditional financing methods are now slow to process. So BTMIN ensures the availability of jobs that will attract applicants to apply so they would be a part of an ever-evolving industry.

BTMIN builds an innovative binary options trading market based on digital currency that is continuous. Regardless of the rise or fall, gains or losses are fixed. The company uses an API interface connected to the entire network of currency transactions, providing investors with the flow of digital asset transactions.

"I felt excited to receive information regarding the event as BTMIN is an amazing place to learn, grow and earn at the same time," shared Brian, an applicant at the event.

A self-developed engine system that reaches processing speeds of 5 million TPs is 40% higher than any industry. Also, tech support is always available for efficient operation of the platform. All these possibilities invite applicants to make a spot for themselves in these technologically advanced operations.

BTMIN provides trading services for the most widely used cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, AVAX, DOT, etc. Ph.D. holders in cryptography inspect the transactions to sort out money laundering and to track and monitor crypto assets sent to and from the website. " This is the right time to start a career as BTMIN has initiated several new projects that will revolutionize the Crypto industry for all digital experts," added Mark, a determined young participant.

For Tech Startups, Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is often used to generate funds for projects in the cryptocurrency space. ICO is a fundraising mechanism used in the early stages of a project. When a company pitches a new product or service, it can hold an ICO to attract more investors for the latest blockchain projects.

In the future, BTMIN intends to invest in research and development, focusing on the current expansion, management, and trading of digital assets, and continuously optimizing and upgrading to ensure safe and stable growth in the tide of the fintech and digital asset industry.

About BTMIN Crypto Services Limited

BTMIN is the industry's top encrypted digital currency investment service provider and decentralized trading platform. It is a trading platform that allows traders and investors to conduct transactions of any scale without hassling about the reliability and transparency of the platform, the reliability of data security and privacy protection, or the integrity and privacy of its order management system. Found in 2019 and based in Singapore and holds Canadian and American Money Services Business licenses. They are committed to creating an autonomous, efficient and transparent digital asset.

