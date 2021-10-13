BTP Terminal in Brazil Goes Live Remotely with CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of Maritime, Port/Terminal, and Logistics operations IT technologies and subsidiary of EUSU Holdings, announced that the OPUS Terminal implementation in Brasil Terminal Portuário has completed successfully in June 2021 with ongoing stable operations.

BTP, a joint venture between APM Terminals and TIL (Terminal Investment Limited), is the largest terminal in South America and has a geographical advantage in providing shipping routes all over the world. With the OPUS Terminal system implementation, BTP is expected to achieve the highly looked-for effect of enhancing the work efficiency and convenience, punctuality in vessel entry and departure, and higher productivity in annual throughput.

"We chose OPUS Terminal since the system is based on best practices around the world and we believe that the system is advanced and stable enough to support us to provide efficient terminal operation and high quality service," said Marcio Guiot, Chief Operating Officer at BTP.

OPUS Terminal's deployed 'Advanced Modules' enhances the operational efficiency of the terminal's yard and vessel operations, decreases unnecessary and unproductive work, shortens the needed planning time while increasing operational productivity.

The same version of OPUS Terminal's Advanced Modules is being used at Westports terminal, the mega container terminal located in Malaysia, and many other CyberLogitec terminals.

The restricted movement between nations resulting from COVID-19 was the biggest issue for the project. To cope with the given crisis, OPUS Terminal project team at CyberLogitec has implemented the system remotely without a single visit to BTP Terminal during the 18 months project period.

"To achieve a successful remote implementation for the first time, we completed rigorous preliminary planning and preparations, and the establishment of new processes and development. To mitigate the risk of a remote implementation and customer uncertainty, testing was carried out repeatedly. The process and result have been open and transparent to the customer as part of customer communications. Consequentially, we've made the successful implementation and reduced the project stabilization period as well," said Jeong Min Son, Head of Port Department.

About CyberLogitec

Founded in 2000, CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands. As a global leader in the maritime, port, and logistics industry, our flexible, end-to-end solutions and consulting services help the industry adapt quickly to the market's evolving needs.

About Santos Brasil

Recognized as a reference in the port operation of containers in Brazil, Santos Brasil is a publicly traded company, listed on B3's Novo Mercado, which offers its customers complete port logistics solutions. The Company operates six marine terminals strategically located across Brazil, with three container terminals - Tecon Santos, Tecon Vila do and Tecon Imbituba -, a general cargo terminal, TCG Imbituba, an exclusive vehicle handling terminal, TEV and a general cargo terminal in Saboo, also in Santos.

