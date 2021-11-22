Bud APAC Selected as Constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the First Time

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budweiser Brewing Company APAC ("Bud APAC", SEHK:1876) announced today that it has been selected as a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the first time.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index inclusion underscores Bud APAC's continued efforts in integrating sustainability into its business strategy to address social and environmental issues across its value chain.

Jan Craps, Chief Executive Officer and Co-chair of the Board at Bud APAC, said, "We are delighted to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index as the only addition in the Consumer Packaged Goods sector this year. This recognition is a testament to our efforts to integrate sustainability into our business strategy to address social and environmental priorities across our value chain."

The Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index series, is an internationally recognized investment index that measures the performance of public-listed companies using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The constituents are recognized for their sustainable business practices and their commitment to generating long-term shareholder value.



Bud APAC's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index comes shortly after company's recognition by the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) with the Carbon Neutral Award – Grand Award, a new category awarded to companies that demonstrate commitment and actions towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions. HERA is sponsored by InvestHK, a department of the HKSAR Government responsible for foreign direct investment.

Jan Clysner, Vice President of Sustainability and Procurement at Bud APAC, said, "We are honored to be awarded by HERA in recognition of our efforts to reduce carbon emissions across our value chain. We will continue to work with other businesses on our journey to build a sustainable future for our next generations."



As part of its commitment of low-carbon transition, Bud APAC's Wuhan brewery becomes carbon neutral this year, the first among all breweries globally with the AB InBev family.

With an aim to incentivize and accelerate its ESG performance, Bud APAC announced in July the successful signing of a total of USD500 million Sustainability-Linked Loan Revolving Credit Facilities ("Green Financing Loan"), one of the largest of this kind among publicly listed Consumer Packaged Goods companies in Asia Pacific.

For more information about Bud APAC's ESG strategies, please refer to the latest environmental, social and corporate governance report here.

About Bud APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited ("Bud APAC") is the largest beer company in Asia Pacific, with leadership positions in premium and super premium beer segments. It brews, imports, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser®, Stella Artois®, Corona®, Hoegaarden®, Cass® and Harbin®. In recent years, Bud APAC has expanded beyond beer into new categories such as ready-to-drink, energy drinks and spirits. Its principal markets are China, South Korea, India, and Vietnam. Bud APAC operates more than 50 breweries and has over 25,000 colleagues across Asia Pacific.

Bud APAC is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1876" and is a Hang Seng Composite Index member that is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The company is a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has over 600 years of brewing heritage and an extensive global presence.

For more details, please visit our website at: http://www.budweiserapac.com.

