Budget Direct Insurance Launches Car Insurance Plan for Higher Risk Drivers

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance is offering a new car insurance product aimed at motorists who have had multiple accidents and/or claims. Named Higher Risk Car Insurance, the plan is designed for drivers struggling to get car insurance cover in Singapore due to their accident and/or claim history.

Generally, motorists who have had two or more at-fault accidents and/or claims within the last three years will be considered high risk by most insurers and may therefore have a hard time getting car insurance coverage.

According to the online insurer, the launch of their Higher Risk Car Insurance product, will help give such motorists a second chance to get back on the road as soon as possible.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said: ''We're very pleased that we're able to launch this new product aimed at giving higher risk motorists another chance to get back behind the wheel quickly and easily. We all deserve a second chance, and this new affordable plan can be a lifeline for some motorists who may otherwise find themselves unable to get coverage."



Budget Direct Insurance says its new flexible Higher Risk Car Insurance product will help give riskier motorists a second chance to get back on the road as quickly as possible.

The digital award-winning insurer currently offers the cheapest comprehensive car insurance plans in Singapore, according to an independent consumer study by research firm, ValueChampion.

One way it keeps its premiums down, says the insurer, is by covering only safer drivers thereby minimising claims and ensuring lower premiums for all its customers. Their new Higher Risk Car Insurance, however, will be a separate product designed specifically for motorists who have had two or three at-fault accidents and/or claims within the last three years prior to applying for insurance.

Their Higher Risk Comprehensive Car Insurance plan offers a similar level of cover and protection as the standard Budget Direct Comprehensive Car Insurance policy, with options for the customer to add on extra benefits and customise their cover to suit their needs and their budget. Optional benefits available with the Higher Risk Car Insurance plan include 24 hours roadside assistance, medical expenses for the driver and passengers, and the choice of any workshop for car repairs.

The flexible Higher Risk Car Insurance policy provides motorists with comprehensive coverage including liability to third parties and loss or damage to car due to fire, theft and flooding. The product currently does not offer Third-Party Fire and Theft and Third Party Only plans.

Budget Direct Insurance CEO, Simon Birch added that the Higher Risk Car Insurance plan will be a welcome addition to their current car, motorcycle and travel insurance products. He said: "Our Higher Risk Car Insurance product compliments our current standard comprehensive car plan which is aimed at safer drivers. The launch of our new product for so-called riskier drivers enables us to widen our net and help provide cheaper premiums to all drivers, not just those categorised as safer drivers.

"We expect our Higher Risk Car Insurance plan to be warmly welcomed by motorists who are keen to get back on the road, and with a plan that is both flexible and affordable."

