Budget Direct Insurance Receives Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award Two Years in a Row

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance has once again won the highly coveted Platinum Trusted Service Award 2021 for delivering exceptional customer service year after year.



Left to right: Willy Bilaro, Digital Marketing Manager and Khairul Anwar, Senior Executive Customer Care with our Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award 2021

Created by Feefo, one of the biggest independent review platforms in Singapore, the Platinum Award recognises companies that provide consistently excellent service and go above and beyond to deliver high levels of customer experience.

The Trusted Service is awarded only to businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and who meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected and their average rating.

Nearly 4,000 Budget Direct Insurance customers left their feedback on the independent reviews platform and awarded the insurer an impressive average score of 4.6 out of 5.

All customer reviews are verified as genuine, making the highly valued accreditation a true reflection of a business's commitment to outstanding service.

Budget Direct Insurance achieved the Feefo Gold standard for three consecutive years which then qualified them for the Platinum Award last year in 2020. This latest win is the second time the leading digital insurer for car, motorcycle and travel has scooped the Platinum Award.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said the team is delighted to achieve the prestigious award for the second year running, "Our customers are our most important judges. We listen carefully to what they are telling us, and that includes the good and the bad as we continually strive to do things better. We are always guided by them, so getting consistently excellent feedback year after year and having happy customers means so much to us."

He added: "The pandemic has made it a particularly challenging year and our team has had to work extra hard to deliver outstanding results. So, we truly welcome this recognition."

Cheapest comprehensive vehicle insurance plans in Singapore

Budget Direct Insurance offers the cheapest comprehensive car insurance plans and the cheapest comprehensive motorcycle insurance plans for safe riders, according to studies conducted by independent consumer research firm, ValueChampion. The studies were based on certain driver and rider profiles compared across base plans of major insurers with no add-ons, with a possibility of varying coverage features.

The insurer says receiving the Trusted Service award shows that it's possible for motorists in Singapore to get cheap vehicle insurance as well as outstanding customer service.

Congratulating Budget Direct Insurance on winning this year's award, Steph Heasman, Director of Customer Success at Feefo, commented: "The Trusted Service award has always been about recognising companies that are outstanding in customer experience and generate great feedback from happy customers."

"This year, despite the incredible challenges of a global pandemic, so many companies using Feefo have continued to provide remarkably high levels of service and they deserve a huge amount of credit for what they have achieved."

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia and Telesure in South Africa.