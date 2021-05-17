Budget Direct: Singapore's Cheapest Comprehensive Car Insurance 2021, According to Independent Study

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Direct Insurance offers the cheapest comprehensive car insurance plans in Singapore, according to an independent study carried out by a leading consumer research firm.



Source: Valuechampion.sg website

This is the fourth consecutive year that consumer researchers, ValueChampion, have named the Budget Direct Insurance plan their top pick for Singapore's Cheapest Comprehensive Car Insurance.

Motorists with Budget Direct Insurance can pay up to 55% less than the average premium offered by other insurers regardless of gender and No Claims Discounts (NCD), according to the report.

For instance, a 45-year-old married man with more than five years of driving experience and a 50% NCD, with a 2020 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6, and voluntary excess of around S$800 will pay an average premium of just S$398 with Budget Direct.

The average premium offered by other insurance companies in Singapore for a similar insured driver and vehicle is S$733.

To arrive at their decision, ValueChampion studied Singapore's leading insurance companies and collected data on car insurance quotes. They compared base plans without any add-ons using a specified vehicle model, driver profile and 50% NCD.

The report concluded that Budget Direct Insurance sets itself apart by offering "unbeatable premiums for low-risk, experienced drivers."

At the same time, the digital insurer for car, motorbike and travel is celebrating after winning the independent Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for two years in a row.

The highly coveted Platinum Award 2021 was recently presented to the insurer in recognition of its exceptional customer service year after year.

Over 4,000 Budget Direct Insurance customers left their feedback on the independent Feefo reviews platform and awarded the insurer an impressive average score of 4.6 out of 5.

The insurer says receiving the Trusted Service Award shows that it is possible for motorists in Singapore to buy affordable car insurance without cutting corners on customer service.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, said the team is delighted to be named by ValueChampion as Singapore's Cheapest Comprehensive Car Insurance 2021 while at the same time bagging an independent award for exceptional customer service.

Simon continued: "We pride ourselves on being able to offer unbeatable car insurance premiums by insuring only safe drivers and offering customised cover so motorists pay only for what they need. The fact that we recently won an independent Platinum Trusted Service Award for great customer service is proof that we really can be both cheap and good."

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company. It is part of an international insurance group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include EasyCompare in Thailand, Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia and Telesure in South Africa.

See ValueChampion for the full report.

