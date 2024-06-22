Budget Sustainability In Times Of Job Insecurity: Bill Savings Service Announced

The recently announced Bill Saver tool from Recession Resister helps people facing job insecurity save on monthly expenses and create sustainable budgets.

Recession Resister’s new Bill Saver platform can be used to increase budget sustainability during times of financial stress, helping consumers to renegotiate utility rates for increased savings.

Further details can be found at https://recessionresister.com

At a time when many households continue to struggle with the rising cost of living, Bill Saver helps to identify possible refunds or lower rates in areas like gas, electric, phone, internet, water, and waste management.

A recent Forbes report shows that job insecurity is at an all-time high, especially among white-collar American workers who are struggling to make ends meet. Because many people may not realize that they are actually paying higher rates than necessary for monthly utilities, the Bill Saver tool can uncover large, unexpected savings.

“Most customers don’t know they are being overcharged for services,” explains a company representative. “Chances are your monthly costs have increased consistently over time without you noticing, or that they include hidden fees, old charges that should have disappeared, or some other ‘gotcha’ that you may not even know about.”

To save families time, energy, and stress, the Bill Saver expert team of negotiators contacts service providers directly to arrange for a more competitive rate. In most cases, there is no need to change providers.

In the instance that a lower rate is identified with a competitor, the team also sets up auto-switching, without account owners having to take further action.

Possible areas of savings for homes or businesses include pest control, water delivery, trash/refuse, security, and cellular. Bill Saver includes a comprehensive review of past bills and spending to identify areas of financial waste so budgets can become more sustainable.

Bill Saver members only pay for the service if savings are identified. The tool’s smart technology offers high level customer care, and also allows customers to go green with 50% renewable energy at no extra cost.

A satisfied customer says, “I didn’t even realize I could negotiate some of these bills. Bill Saver got me a lower bill for my cable, internet, cellphone, and my energy! Hundreds of dollars in savings and I didn’t have to do a thing. Thanks, Bill Saver!”

