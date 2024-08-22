Buggyra heads to Poland in full force. Three racing cars will start at Baja Poland

Two TATRA trucks and one car in the T1+ category will be heading to the Baja Poland this weekend.

—

With more than four months to go before the start of the Dakar Rally, Buggyra's preparations are in full swing.

In the colors of Buggyra ZM Racing, team principal Martin Koloc will continue his return to the racing world in his second rally. This time, he will be navigated by experienced French co-pilot Sébastien Delaunay.

The Tatra Buggyra ZM Racing trucks will not be idle either. Experienced Martin Šoltys will be back behind the wheel of the Tatra Buggyra Evo3, whose crew includes Tomáš Šikola and Vlastimil Miksch. Karel Poslední, a long-time partner of Buggyra, will be a newcomer to the team. He will be joined by Filip Škrobánek and Jaroslav Kolář in the cockpit of the Tatra Phoenix.

Martin Koloc will continue the racing tests of the Red-Lined Revo T1+. "We are going to Poland with more new parts, and we are ready to test them in full racing mode. I'm looking forward to a real long-distance rally, as opposed to the HunGarian Baja, with a challenging itinerary, and not just going for speed. The key for us is to cover as many kilometers as possible, which we were unable to do in Hungary for safety reasons," said Buggya’s CEO.

Behind the wheel of the Red-Lined Revo T1+, Martin Koloc is replacing his daughter Aliyyah Koloc again, who is still recovering from a scheduled surgery earlier this month. He will be joined in Poland by her seasoned navigator, Sébastien Delaunay. "Sébastien is a big pro, and I'm looking forward to working with him. As a newcomer to the world of long-distance rallies, I have a lot to learn from him," Koloc explained.

After missing the debut of the Tatra Buggyra Evo3 in January due to injury, Martin Šoltys is excited to drive the car he spent many sleepless nights building up. "The Tatra Evo3 is kind of my baby, so I can't wait to drive it in Poland. Of course, we're not planning a road trip; it's going to be a racing test of the new parts and also of the crew's cooperation in the cockpit," explained Martin.

Karel Poslední will fulfill his lifelong dream by taking part in Baja Poland. "The Dakar Rally has been my passion for many years. I love long-distance rallies, and I thank Buggyra for giving me the opportunity to experience one of them for myself," said the owner of the Valcano company.

Baja Poland is the fourth event of the eight-part FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cup. It is traditionally held in the vicinity of Szczecin and Drawsko Pomorskie. The event is characterized by a gravel surface, which poses a tough challenge for all participants. The total length of the course is 655.29 km, of which 361.31 km are special stages.

The Baja Poland program is spread over three days. On Friday, a prologue is scheduled. The first two timed sections will be run on Saturday, with the remaining two on Sunday. The rally traditionally tests the drivers' skills and the reliability of their machines.

https://www.facebook.com/BUGGYRA

https://twitter.com/buggyra_racing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/buggyra-racing

https://www.instagram.com/buggyra_racing/

https://www.tiktok.com/@buggyra

Contact Info:

Name: Buggyra Organisation

Email: Send Email

Organization: Buggyra Organisation

Address: Buggyra, La Villa 19, Galerie Charles III, 98000 Monaco

Phone: +37780094459

Website: http://www.buggyra.com



Release ID: 89139072

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.