Buggyra ZM Racing ready to continue its championship fight at the 12 Hours of Misano this weekend

The Buggyra ZM Racing team continues to fight for class victory in the 24H Series with Saturday's 12-hour race in Misano, Italy.

—

Aliyyah Koloc, Adam Lacko, and David Vršecký know the circuit, located just a few kilometers from the Adriatic coast, well from truck racing. The trio, who clearly has dominated the GT4 class standings so far, will once again take to track in their trusted Mercedes-AMG GT4.

"We arrive in Italy as leaders of the GT4 standings. But the fact that we have won all three races so far this year, including the 24 Hours at Portimao, must not lull us into complacency. Endurance racing is full of challenges, and you never know what's in store for you. In any case, we want to do our best and get more valuable points," said Jan Kalivoda, Buggyra's Head of Communications.

European truck racing champion Adam Lacko last competed in Misano two years ago, when Italy hosted the opening round of the European Championship. In 2016 and 2017 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, he even won three of the four races in his Buggyra truck.

"In the past, Misano had a place in the calendar at the start of the season, so it used to be a bit of a truck warm-up. I know the track very well. I have both won and lost races here. So I hope that this time with our Mercedes AMG GT4 we can go for victory," says Adam.

Double European Truck Racing Champion David Vršecký's memories of Misano are less recent. Nevertheless, the Buggyra driver, who is also Buggyra’s chief constructor and mentor to the team’s youngest racer, Aliyyah Koloc, still remembers the 4,226-meter circuit well. "Even though there are no hills, it's an interesting track. There are places where you can overtake which, in endurance racing, is perhaps the most important thing," said David.

Aliyyah Koloc, who turned 20 on Monday of this week, has prepared carefully for the Misano track on the simulator. Also, since her last endurance race in Portimao in late May, she "jumped ship" to do a test with her Red-Lined Revo T1+, a car she has been racing successfully in long-distance rallies. "Although I have driven in Misano, I refreshed my memories of the circuit on the simulator. I'm looking forward to getting back to real racing. I have missed it," said Aliyyah.

The Misano 12-hour race will start this Saturday at 10 a.m. CET , finishing 12 hours later at 10 p.m. CET.

