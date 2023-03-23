BugMD Launches Innovative Pet-Friendly Formula for Effective Flea and Tick Control

The new BugMD Flea + Tick Concentrate offers a safer* alternative to traditional pest control solutions, harnessing the power of plant-derived essential oils.

BugMD, a leading innovator in the pest control industry, introduces Flea + Tick Concentrate, a groundbreaking new formula designed to safely* and effectively eliminate fleas, ticks, and other parasites. This pet-friendly solution has been developed in response to growing concerns over the potentially harmful effects of harsh chemicals found in many traditional tick and flea products on children and pets.

The new Flea + Tick Concentrate by BugMD contains potent essential oils derived from clove and cottonseed, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals. The formula has been scientifically proven to provide contact-kill efficiency on fleas, ticks, ear mites, and a variety of other pests1, making it a reliable and safer* alternative for families and their pets.

Customers have been quick to praise the effectiveness and safety* of BugMD’s Flea + Tick Concentrate. Cherie A., a satisfied customer, says, “I use BugMD for fleas. Both my dog and 2 cats remain free of fleas for at least 4-6 weeks between each treatment… I haven’t used any other flea product since using BugMD!” Laraine G., another satisfied customer, commented on how the product “quickly took care of the flea issue” and smelled “quite pleasant.”

BugMD’s Flea + Tick Concentrate’s top features make it a highly recommended solution among those who favor wholesome pest control:

No harsh chemicals, making it safe to use around children and pets when used as directed

Broad-spectrum formula for versatile protection

Convenient and environmentally friendly with a reusable bottle

To learn more about BugMD’s innovative Tick + Flea Concentrate and its benefits, visit their website at BugMD.com, or find them on Amazon.com: BugMD Flea and Tick Concentrate.

*When used as directed.

About Us: About BugMD BugMD is an American company committed to developing safe* and effective solutions for eliminating pests without relying on traditional ingredients or chemicals, which can harm the environment, children, and pets. The company leverages scientific research and customer feedback to continually improve its products and address the growing demand for safer alternatives in pest control. The company rigorously tests its products in their own homes, true to BugMD’s ‘family-first’ standards. *When used as directed.

