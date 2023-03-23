BugMD Launches Vamoose! — A Plant-Powered Solution to Keep Your Property Free of Rodents

BugMD, a company committed to developing effective pest control solutions without relying on harmful ingredients or chemicals, is pleased to introduce its newest rodent solution, Vamoose! Rodent-Repelling Pouches.

Rodent invasion in homes is a common problem that can cause damage to walls, wiring, cars, and other property. Traditional rodent control methods can be messy, costly, or too hazardous, especially in households with children and pets. To address this issue, BugMD has developed Vamoose!, a humane, sanitary, and chemical-free solution.

Vamoose! features easy-to-use pouches containing Diatomaceous Earth infused with three powerful essential oils that rodents detest: Cornmint, Citronella, and Linseed. By placing a pouch near problematic areas—kitchens, cabinets, trash bins, garages, or any location requiring rodent protection—a strong "scent barrier" is created, offering up to 30 days of protection and peace of mind.



"We are excited to offer a safe* and effective solution for homeowners who are looking for a plant-powered way to repel mice, rats, and other rodents without using harsh chemicals," says Joe P. of the Product Development team at BugMD. "Our team has rigorously tested Vamoose! in our own homes, and we are proud to share this solution with families across the country.”



BugMD Vamoose! has already received numerous rave reviews from satisfied customers. Cheryl S. says, "Since we got these, we have seen NO sign of mice at all! Will order more if needed." For Gloria L., "it works great & keeps them away! In every room in the house, even the garage & car." Celeste Sodergren hasn’t “seen a mouse since! Not a squeak out of them!”



Customers can take advantage of huge discounts when purchasing in bulk, and subscribers can enjoy even more savings and the convenience of automatic, straight-to-your-door deliveries.

Learn more about Vamoose! by visiting their website at Vamoose! Rodent Repelling Pouches, You can also find them on Amazon.com: BugMD Vamoose! - Rodent Repellent Pouches.

*When used as directed.

About Us: About BugMD BugMD is an American company committed to developing safe* and effective solutions for eliminating pests without relying on traditional ingredients or chemicals, which can harm the environment, children, and pets. The company leverages scientific research and customer feedback to continually improve its products and address the growing demand for safer alternatives in pest control. The company rigorously tests its products in their own homes, true to BugMD’s ‘family-first’ standards. *When used as directed.

