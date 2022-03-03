Build Authentic Friendships with New Social App Veeka

Live video chat is the next step in the transformation of social interaction

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ola Chat, a Singapore-based technology company is shaking up the social media space with Veeka , a video chat application launched in January 2022 to help users establish genuine connections with other interesting individuals and build relationships by spending time together.

With the explosive growth of video chat as a prime communication tool, utilising the unique functions of Veeka is seamless and easy. It combines the functions of other frequently used applications like Zoom and Clubhouse within a space that champions friendship and entertainment at its core.

As a platform, Veeka offers users the opportunities to engage in real-time, multi-video chat allowing for conversations with like-minded people through both public and private rooms. Users can also enjoy music together in specialised rooms to groove to the beat, and for those seeking instant fun, the party function makes it possible to kick things off with multiple users.

The realities of the pandemic have limited physical interactions, and Veeka represents a new and fun avenue to socialise. Instead of chasing likes, followers, or clout, Veeka removes the pressure of social media in lieu of a more authentic way of communicating through live video streaming. There is less onus on users to present a curated front for comparison, creating a community where everyone is safe to be themselves, aiding mental health and encouraging cross-cultural exchanges while enriching the lives of its users.

Understanding the need to go beyond fast-moving content that only appeals to quick views, Veeka, inspired by the term, "vicarious," focuses on authentic connections and forming real friendships.

"Veeka is a vibrant virtual community. There are new activities, content, and encounters every day. On Veeka you have friends, besties, and family; real users who are seeking for an authentic emotional connection," product lead Lizzie Zhang explained.

Emphasising on being true to one's self, Veeka encourages conversations between people that truly feel connected, and not present a filtered vision of what the world at large expects one to be. Going beyond this, the team developed a platform to adequately support this mission.

"Veeka is a product that is fully developed by our international production and research team in Singapore. As an extensive international product from conceptualization, R&D, and branding, we expect its brilliant performance in the global market," shared tech lead Weng Wei.

Available in many languages including English, Chinese, Bahasa Indonesia, and Thai, interested users can download the app via the App Store or Google Play Store to get started.

About Ola Chat

Ola Chat is a global Internet Technology company which focuses on mobile applications.

We believe technology can better connect people in meaningful ways and are constantly pushing the boundaries of how tech can be more "human" through our many exciting products.

Founded in 2016, Ola Chat is one of the fastest growing companies in the world.

For more information, visit https://letsveeka.com/home and follow our social media pages:

Veeka Global FB: https://www.facebook.com/VeekaOfficial-101703952372841

Veeka Indonesia FB: https://www.facebook.com/VeekaIndonesia

Veeka Taiwan FB: https://www.facebook.com/Veeka-華語-104797132058404

Veeka Global IG: https://www.instagram.com/veeka_official/

Veeka Indonesia IG: https://www.instagram.com/veeka_id/

Veeka Taiwan IG: https://www.instagram.com/veeka_tw/