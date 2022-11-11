Building Back Better with Tricorverse - Tricor Hosts 20th Annual Corporate Governance Conference

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricor's 20th Annual Conference was successfully held today at the Conrad Hong Kong.

Kim Jenkins, Group CEO of Tricor, addressed in her opening speech, "We couldn't be prouder of this milestone. For 20 years, we have convened industry thinkers, policymakers, and experts every year to explore corporate governance trends and issues."

Started out as a modest idea to connect clients with industry experts, Tricor Annual Conference has now become a premier thought leadership platform that helps illuminate emerging opportunities, break down complexity, and explore solutions to shared challenges. More than 23,000 people have attended this conference since 2002.

Themed "Building Back Better with Tricorverse", the conference focused on ensuring a steady course for recovery from the unprecedented shocks that we experienced in the past few years, and exploring ways to build back better. An impressive line-up of more than 30 speakers and panelists assembled to address a range of timely and relevant issues, providing attendees with actionable tools and useful knowledge on their journey of recovery.

She said, "We are grateful for the support of ACCA, Asia CEO Community, BeneNet, CHKLC, HKGCC, HKMA, Chartered Governance Hong Kong, HK Institute of Directors, and HKIRA. While we may still face numerous challenges ahead on the road to recovery, we have not forgotten the city's most vulnerable citizens. This year, proceeds from our conference will benefit Hands On Hong Kong, which supports under-resourced local charities and the vulnerable groups they serve."

Digitizing governance to build back better

Despite prevailing uncertainty over the short term, Hailiang Zhang, Greater China CEO of Tricor remained positive on the longer-term outlook of the Greater China region and the broader Asia.

He shared, "Asia continues to be one of the fastest growing region in the world, with IMF forecasting regional growth at 4% and 4.3% this and next year respectively. Secondly, secular trends, such as digitalization, urbanization, a growing middle class and sustainability, are expected to drive the next growth cycle and create new opportunities for business expansion in Asia. Regional economic activities and cooperation, including ASEAN, RCEP and CPTPP, will also drive growth of Asian countries. Last but not the least, Asia's entrepreneurial spirit is undiminished as seen in its dynamic start-up ecosystem even during the pandemic."

Zhang continued, "Digitalization is key for recalibrating operations in the recovery phase. Since 2020, Tricor has been helping our clients in their digital corporate governance journey. To name a few of our solutions that have been very well received by the market, they include our digital AGM solutions SPOT and ProxyConnect, our corporate governance management tool Tricor Red, and our award-winning Issuer Portal."

"One new area we are seeing growing interest is Business Restructuring services. Facing uncertainty and challenges in the past couple of years, many companies realize that staying agile and preparing for unpredictable changes are top priorities. Organizations have also taken these challenges as opportunities to restructure and minimize costs, reimagine business strategies, enter untapped markets, and even expand their businesses. For our restructuring services, we pull our 20+ years of experience in corporate governance, accounting, tax, HR, etc. to help our clients navigate through all these complexities."

He added, "Another area with rising opportunities is fund services for private equity and real estate clients. Our fund services cover the entire life cycle of alternative investment business, from set-up to exit, including fund formation, investment structure maintenance, fund accounting, investor management and more."

Speaking about Tricor Greater China, Zhang believed combining the various Greater China teams into one single team would bring more seamless services and client experience going forward. "We combined our Hongkong, Mainland China and Taiwan businesses as Greater China business segment. Today, in Greater China we have more than 1,200 professionals servicing over 30,000 clients across the region. Our offices in the region span 17 major cities, covering all fast-growing areas – Greater Bay Area, Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim and Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle."

"With this setup, we consolidate our service capabilities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. I am confident the integrated services will create a positive impact on the market and better experience for our clients," he said.

"Tricor's mission is to be a partner throughout the lifespan of an enterprise – and we walk the talk by living up to what we have made in our brand promise 'from start-up to IPO and beyond'."

As Jenkins assured, "We, across teams and geographies, will continue to work as 'One Tricor', and are dedicated to helping our clients' businesses flourish. While we are approaching year-end and getting ready to head into 2023, we look forward to embarking on a new chapter of growth with our clients in the new year as we have all built back better."

