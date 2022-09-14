Building an Open and Convergent Ecosystem, H3C Digital Tour 2022 Successfully Held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed "Together, For A Digital Future", the H3C Digital Tour 2022 was successfully held in Pakistan on August 31. Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International Business; Mohsin Mushtaq Chandana, Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Pakistan; Rao Atiq, Secretary of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education; Amer Shahzad, DG Licensing of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority; and Osama Nasir, Ex-Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export Board delivered keynote speeches at the event, sharing the ongoing digital transformation of Pakistan and H3C's digital practices across the region.

In May 2018, the first Digital Pakistan Policy was carried out in Pakistan. Drafted and submitted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the policy seeks to create a digital ecosystem of rapid and innovative digital services, information applications and technology services for Pakistan. As a global leader in digital solutions, H3C is assisting Pakistan in its efforts to develop a digital economy and build a solid foundation for the quality-driven development of the local digital industry with its mature digital technologies and solutions.

At the conference, Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International Business, delivered the welcome speech through video. "Digital transformation is the path to an intelligent and green future," he said. "In 2022, H3C International Market Strategy is focused on building a healthy ecosystem and offering scenario-based solutions, in a bid to help accelerate the digital transformation in an all-round way from technology innovation, ecosystem health and scenario understanding. With 18 years of digital experience in China, H3C released four key scenario-based solutions for overseas markets, including Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Efficient Healthcare and Reliable Public Service, to help various industries achieve effective digital transformation. Looking into the future, H3C will continue to work with partners to build an open and convergent ecosystem that provides a boost to the construction of a Digital Pakistan."



Mohsin Mushtaq Chandana, the Secretary of MoITT, delivered opening remarks, "Information technology is a key lever for socio-economic development. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, in line with the Digital Pakistan roadmap, has released the Pakistan Cloud First Policy, which aims to encourage the adoption of cloud computing throughout the country. I believe that H3C, as a reliable partner for global digital transformation, is able to bring superior products and solutions to Pakistan and promote healthy competition in the market, to accelerate the digital transformation process across various industries."



Since the introduction of policies such as Digital Pakistan and Digital Pakistan Vision, the Pakistani Government's need for digital transformation has become one of the top priorities. H3C has always complied with Pakistan's policy guidelines, deepened its strategic cooperation with the Pakistani government, and supported local government and enterprise customers to launch their own digital transformation with its full-stack digital products and leading technologies.

Over the years, H3C has delivered services in 135 countries, certified over 1,000 overseas partners, and provided operational capability upgrade services and empowerment training to partners. Frank Zhu, General Manager of H3C Pakistan, said, "H3C has achieved great progress in the Pakistani market over the past three years and has established mature local teams, channels and services system, covering key customers in various sectors, which makes H3C an important driving force for the digital transformation of local market. H3C will continue to implement the 'Partner First' strategy to jointly promote local digital transformation and contribute to the acceleration of the Digital Pakistan."

In the future, H3C will continuously enhance its overseas presence, improve local digital infrastructure, and help Pakistan's digital transformation move into a fast track by building a digital ecosystem.