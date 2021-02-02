Building a Prosperous Partner Ecosystem, H3C Initiates Channel Kickoff 2021 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C, a leader in digital solutions has initiated its first virtual event of the year here in Malaysia -- H3C Channel Kickoff 2021, Moving your business forward. H3C global business has seen a 166% year-on-year (YoY) of revenue growth. So far, H3C Channels has certified 355 partners and 245 engineers. In Malaysia, H3C has also successfully certified more than 60 partners and at least 100 engineers. With the theme of "Moving your business forward", the virtual event encourages global partners to embrace new challenges and seize opportunities alike, to create more business value with H3C in the new year. Representatives of local partners and industry customers in Malaysia have been invited to attend the virtual event.



Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C, said "As the foothold of Southeast Asian economic development, Malaysia is actively implementing its digital transformation vision. H3C will continue to increase investment in the local market development in Malaysia, providing a full range of services from end-to-end integrated solutions to top-level design, and work closely with ecological partners to continue to optimize the global market layout to help global customers realize digital transformation."

During the virtual event, H3C highly affirmed its Malaysian partners with the 2020 Partners Awards. The awards were given out by H3C to appreciate its partners' contribution in the past year. In the ceremony, eight of its Malaysian partners were rewarded the Top Sales Elite Award, Industrial Market Development Award, Solution Sales Elite Award, Top Service Sales and Delivery Award, and lastly, the Best Collaboration Award.

According to one of the representatives of the award-winning partner, "2020 is indeed a difficult year. In order to overcome the challenges brought by the epidemic, we have carried out closer cooperation with H3C, achieved major breakthroughs in many fields, and achieved good performance. We are looking to constantly explore new opportunities to expand digitalization into broader and deeper fields, hand in hand with H3C to achieve business growth."

During the virtual event, H3C highlighted its digital solutions for various sectors including government, education, healthcare, finance, and etc. The company's AI-oriented digital solutions have an ABC converged platform consisting of a seer network with intelligent products which can provide a comprehensive intelligent solution from H3C's cloud, to the network, to their end-users. The company also introduced a series of new products, including the WW First AI-Powered Aggregation Router.

H3C's HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) products UIS (Unified Infrastructure System) 7.0 (seventh generation) have recently won two major awards in the field of financial technology (fintech) for their outstanding contributions in promoting financial informatisation applications and improvements in financial services. In partnership with Spirent, the global-leading provider of automated tests and solutions for networks, H3C has successfully completed the industry's first-ever, large-scale 400G test with its latest 400G Port.

Presented during the virtual event is the highlight on SYABAS (Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn. Bhd.), the largest water operator in Malaysia, one of H3C's customers deploying AD-Campus (SDN) solution. SYABAS is responsible for the distribution of water services to over 10 million people. H3C offers SYABAS to interoperate with third-party wireless networks, syncing user accounts with LDAP server, providing consistent policies across the network, as well as cameras and printers batch onboarding system. H3C is committed to supporting customers to accelerate digital transformation and boost business agility amid the rapidly changing market conditions.

H3C is looking to collaborate with more partners by placing their priority on satisfying customers' needs while improving its partners' business performance altogether. Rockies Ma, Country Manager of H3C Malaysia said, "We would like to express our gratitude to all of our partners. Through today's event, we hope to inspire and gather high-value ecological partners and together, we contribute to the digital transformation of Malaysia."

As a leading Digital Solutions provider, H3C is committed to becoming their customers' most trustworthy partner for their business innovation and digital transformation. Collaborating with its partners in building a prosperous ecosystem and growing together, H3C will forge gloriously ahead in the New Year to create more outstanding achievements.

H3C is an industry leader in the provision of Digital Solutions and is committed to becoming the most trusted partner to our clients in their quest for business innovation and digital transformation. H3C offers a full portfolio of Digital Infrastructure products, spanning across compute, storage, networking, security and related domains, and provides a comprehensive one-stop digital platform that includes cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, new safety, Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G solutions, as well as end-to-end technical services.



