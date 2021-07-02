HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Surveyor Awards 2021 (BSA 2021) Presentation Ceremony, organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Building Surveying Division (HKIS BSD), was held on 25 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Institute was very honoured to have Mr Michael WONG Wai-lun, Secretary for Development, HKSAR Government, as the Guest of Honour. Sr Edwin TANG Hoi-kwan, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors, Sr Billy WONG Kin-yee, Chairman of the HKIS BSD, Sr Daniel CHANG Wai-ip, Chairman of Organising Committee of BSA 2021, judges and other guests attended the ceremony and shared the joy of BSA 2021.



Building Surveyor Awards 2021 Presentation Ceremony Recognising Contributions and Applauding Excellence

Building Surveyors have always made constructive contributions to the industry and played an important role in participation of works of New Development, A&A and Conversion, Maintenance and Rehabilitation of existing buildings. Given the success of the Building Surveyor Awards since 2015, HKIS BSD is pleased to host the BSA 2021 again. To echo the theme "Community．We Care", "Community Caring Award" is newely introduced, and there are two other special awards namely "Sustainability Award" and "Value Enhancement Award" to commend Building Surveyors' contributions in sustainable aspects, economic values, and community care in building projects.

"The theme for the BSA 2021 is 'Community．We Care', with emphasis on community care in building projects, which could not have come more timely. For over a year, Hong Kong has been facing the challenge of the pandemic, every aspect of our lives has been disrupted one way or the other," Mr Michael WONG Wai-lun, Secretary for Development, HKSAR Government said, "We quickly stood up to the challenge and adapted as the pandemic developed. This could only be done with the cordial cooperation from every sector of the community and the surveying professional has been playing a pivotal role."

"The theme reminds us as Building Surveyors that while we build and develop, we also need to find ways to safeguard people's living environments and hence their health," said Sr Edwin TANG Hoi-kwan, President of the HKIS at the welcome speech. Sr Billy WONG Kin-yee, Chairman of the HKIS BSD believes that the BSA is a great platform for Building Surveyors to demonstrate their competent knowledge and expertise, and raise their professional image in public.

The competition opened from November 2020 to March 2021, and accepted nominations submitted by Client/Client's representative, Consultants and Contractors with the involvement of Building Surveyors in 3 categories including New Development, A&A and Conversion, and Maintenance and Rehabilitation. Our jury panels, constituted of veterans from academics and renowned industry professionals, assessed the 18 finalists' projects by the following criteria: Expertise of Building Surveyors, Design, Project Management, Sustainability, Value Enhancement, Community Caring, and/ or Contractor Practice. A Grand Award, Special Awards, and Winner and Merit Award(s) for each category were also granted during BSA 2021.

"This year we have seen an increased number of entries and overall high standards of the finalists. This shows a growing recognition of the Awards by the Building Surveying industry. Regardless of which award a finalist received, she/he is already a champion after going through rigorous assessments and setting a very high benchmark to emulate," said Sr Daniel CHANG Wai-ip, Chairman of Organising Committee of BSA 2021.

Jury Panel

New Development

Chairman: Mrs Sylvia LAM YU Ka-wai, JP, Ex-Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

Members:

Sr CHAN Ka-kui, SBS, JP, Chairman, Construction Industry Council

Cr Eddie LAM, President, Hong Kong Construction Association

Mr Stephen K M LEUNG, Deputy Director (Development and Construction), Housing Department

A&A & Conversion

Chairman: Mr YU Tak-cheung, JP, Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government

Members:

Mr Walter CHAN Kar-lok, SBS, JP, Chairman, Hong Kong Housing Society

Mr CHEUNG Hau-wai, SBS, Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council

Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman, HKIS - Quantity Surveying Division

Maintenance and Rehabilitation

Chairman: Ir WAI Chi-sing, GBS, JP, FHKEng, Managing Director, Urban Renewal Authority

Members:

Mr CHUA Hoi-wai, JP, Chief Executive, The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Sr Prof HO Chi-wing, Daniel, Professor and Associate Dean, Faculty of Design and Environment, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)

Sr Billy WONG, Chairman, HKIS - Building Surveying Division

HKIS Building Surveyor Awards 2021 Awardees List

Grand Award Comprehensive Consultancy Services for Proposed Alteration, Reinstatement and Renovation Works for URA Rehousing Block - 12 Soy Street — KC Surveyors Ltd. Special Awards Community Caring Award: Addition of Laundry Rod in Specified Block Types of Existing Public Rental Housing Estates — Hong Kong Housing Authority, HKSAR Government Sustainability Award: Woosung Street Temporary Cooked Food Hawker Bazaar — Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government Value Enhancement Award: Cityplaza Ice Palace Renovation — Swire Properties Management Limited

New Development

Winner Client / Client's Representative 208 Johnston

— Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. Contractor New Annex Block of Pat Heung Central Primary School

— Cheung Hing Construction Co. Ltd. Merit Client / Client's Representative Woosung Street Temporary Cooked Food Hawker Bazaar

— Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government

A&A and Conversion

Winner Client / Client's Representative Construction of New Wave Breaking Boundary Wall at Siu Sai Wan Sports Ground

— Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government Consultant Conversion of General Wards into Negative Pressure Wards at North Lantau Hospital

— Ho & Partners Architects Engineers & Development Consultants Limited Contractor Sewerage Modification for Yuan Ming Monastery in Tuen Mun

— Tong Kee Engineering Limited Merit Client / Client's Representative Conversion of Face Mask Workshops at Lo Wu Correctional Institution

— Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government Consultant A&A Works Project on Tsui Lam Square

— Centaline Commercial

Hollywood Centre

— Raymond Chan Surveyors Limited

Major Renovation and Enhancement Works at Lee Garden Two

— David S.K. Au & Associates Ltd.

Maintenance and Rehabilitation