Bullquote Introduces Enhanced Account Selection, Suited for All Types of Traders

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As markets become increasingly attractive in the eyes of traders, mainly as a result of enhanced volatility over short periods of time, more and more are looking for different ways to explore their potential. One of the most popular trading venues today is the online sphere, where brokers offer competitive conditions and attractive features, for beginner and advanced traders to take advantage of. One of the leading names in the industry currently, Bullquote, has announced that it is enhancing its account type offer, suitable for different trading styles, strategies and budgets.

"We always strive to stay ahead of the game, and to provide our customers with an edge they can't find anywhere else," explained Toby Clutterbuck, spokesperson for Bullquote. "Recently we are witnessing increased interest in what we have to offer, and it is only natural that we adapt our account type selection accordingly. We firmly believe that, as a leading brand, we must fit ourselves to match our traders, and not the opposite way around. Sadly, too many of our competitors do not feel the same."

Diversity as a key to flourishing

The new and improved account offer, available on Bullquote's website, includes four account types. Each one comes with different tools and features, as well as with a relevant account balance. While the Basic account is tailored for the needs of beginner traders and those with limited capital, accounts like the Gold and Platinum are suited for veteran traders with an established market strategy, looking to seize the daily potential in it.

"We've spent a lot of time crafting this new account type offer," added Clutterbuck, "and I am positive it will allow our traders to maximize their exposure to the market in an optimal manner."

About Bullquote

Established by a team of elite market analysts and expert brokers, Bullquote has quickly managed to become a leading name in the industry, mainly thanks to its wide choice of products and superb customer service. Its clients today have access to over 1,200 CFDs on commodities, forex, indices, stocks and cryptos, as well as trending ETFs. The brand boasts numerous prestigious awards, alongside very positive feedback from users online. Educational material can also be found on Bullquote's website, constantly updated by the brand's team. Want to know more? Visit bullquote.com.