BurdaLuxury and Meredith Corporation Announce Content Syndication Partnership

BANGKOK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurdaLuxury, one of Asia's leading media companies, and Meredith Corporation, the leading food, lifestyle and entertainment media company, today announced a content syndication partnership. Combining Meredith's expertise in trusted lifestyle content and BurdaLuxury's network of brands and readers in the Asian market, the partnership enables both companies to bring more personal, relatable content to readers across the region.

As part of the content syndication partnership, digital content from Meredith's leading brands FOOD & WINE, Health and SHAPE, will be available across BurdaLuxury's lifestyle brands, including Lifestyle Asia, Prestige, and AUGUSTMAN. The addition of content from Meredith's trusted brands brings expanded content offerings to BurdaLuxury complementary to its own. This new partnership allows BurdaLuxury to diversify its content mix and enables Meredith to expand its reach to consumers in Asia.

"Through this partnership with Meredith and their experienced Meredith International team, we're able to unlock even more potential in the Asian media landscape, while continuing to bring engaging, impactful content to our consumers," said Björn Rettig, Chief Executive Officer, BurdaLuxury. "We are excited about this collaboration and the benefits it will bring to Lifestyle Asia, Prestige and AUGUSTMAN readers as well as wider audiences across Asia."

"The FOOD & WINE, Health and SHAPE brands have enormous global relevance for passionate epicurean, health and wellness, and beauty lifestyle enthusiasts. We're thrilled to partner with BurdaLuxury to reach audiences in the world's largest and most diverse continent and introduce them to our highly-personal content and storytelling," said Amanda Dameron, Chief Digital Content Officer, Meredith Corporation.

This announcement marks the next stage in BurdaLuxury's collaboration with Meredith; the company currently licenses Travel + Leisure India & South Asia from Meredith.

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia's most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in lifestyle and luxury markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com and Travelandleisureindia.in. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of Germany's largest technology and media companies with around 11,000 employees and over 550 brands worldwide. Burda is active in 17 countries across Europe, Asia, and the United States.

About Meredith Corporation's National Media Group

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

