Burning Rock Presents Latest Clinical Data from THUNDER Study at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burning Rock (NASDAQ:BNR) presented the final results from the multi-center case-control THUNDER study (THe UNintrusive Detection of EaRly-stage cancer, NCT04820868) in a poster entitled "Unintrusive multi-cancer detection by circulating cell-free DNA methylation sequencing (THUNDER): development and independent validation studies" at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. This is a comprehensive review of clinical performance after the four-year THUNDER study.

Through a rigorous "three-stage" design: marker discovery and panel validation, model training and validation (retrospective), and independent validation (prospective), the THUNDER study evaluated the performance of a previously described cfDNA methylation-based technology ELSA-seq in early detection and localization of six types of cancer in lung, colorectum, liver, esophagus, pancreas, and ovary.

In the study, a customized panel of 161,984 CpG sites was constructed and validated by public and in-house (cancer: n=249; non-cancer: n=288) methylome data, respectively. The study used the cancer-specific methylation regions for cancer detection as it can differentiate cancer signals from non-cancer signals, and identify the source (the tissue of origin) of the detected cancer signal.

In the model training and validation (retrospective) phase, the cfDNA samples from 1,693 participants (cancer: n=735; non-cancer: n=958) were collected and approximately three-quarter of the samples were used to establish two multi-cancer detection blood test (MCDBT-1/2) models with different cut-offs (cancer: n=399; non-cancer: n=626). About a quarter of the samples were used to build a validation set to test the two multi-cancer detection blood test models (cancer: n=301; non-cancer: n=123). In the independent validation ( prospective) phase, both models was blindly validated on a prospectively enrolled, independent validation set(cancer: n=473; non-cancer: n=473) to test the stability of high-dimensional modeling more rigorously.

The study showed that the sensitivity of MCDBT-1 was 69.1% at a specificity of 98.9% in the independent validation set. MCDBT-2 yielded a higher sensitivity (75.1%) and a slightly lower specificity (95.1%) compared to MCDBT-1.

The study also showed that ELSA-seq can accurately trace the tissue of origin (identify where the cancer is located in the body). For MCDBT-1, the accuracy of top prediction origin (TPO) was 89.7% in the training set, 82.8% in the validation set, 83.2% in the independent validation set, respectively. MCDBT-2 model also showed high TPO accuracy, with the TPO accuracy reaching 79.4% in the independent validation cohort.

Finally, an interception model was applied using such indicators as cancer incidence, distribution of cancer stage at diagnosis, five-year survival rate and tumor progression rate in China, to infer stage-shift and survival benefit and to demonstrate potential public health benefit of ELSA-seq in real-world application. Based on the interception model imputation, these two models achieved sensitivities of 70.6% and 77.5% in detecting the six cancers, respectively. MCDBT-1 decreased late-stage incidence by 38.7%-46.4% (shift from stage III-IV towards stage I-II), and increased 5-year survival rate by 33.1%-40.4%.

The THUNDER study has laid a foundation for extending non-invasive cfDNA methylation detection to more types of cancer in future and once again proved the excellent performance and broad application prospects of ELSA-seq in the early detection of multiple cancers. Burning Rock looks forward to collaborating with medical experts to take forward the clinical validation and development of the multi-cancer detection products, thus through detecting more cancers at the early stage to improve the survival rate of cancer patients, and reduce the social and economic burden stemming from cancer.

