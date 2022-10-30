Busan City and Eternal Co. Ltd. come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’

'VEIN-X' is a security solution using finger veins that go beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication.

On the 28th of Oct, a convention was held right after the 'Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022. Both Busan Metropolitan City Mayor, Park Hyung-joon and Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd CEO, Park Hyung-Joon signed the MOU (Memorandum Of Understanding) agreement to cooperate in making BUSAN City the world’s strongest secured city leaping beyond a Smart City.

The 'Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022' event was held from the 27th of October to the 29th of October, 2022. The opening ceremony was attended by some of the world’s most prestigious blockchain officials. Names like Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon and Ahmed bin Suleam, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (known as a crypto Mecca), graced the ceremony with their presence.

After Busan City signed an MOU agreement with Eternal Eternal Co.,Ltd, Mayor Park Hyung-joon said, "As Busan City’s aim is to become a Smart City, ‘Security' is an important issue that cannot be separated from the city of Busan. It is expected that the MOU agreement with Eternal Co.,Ltd will solve many of our challenges. We ask for your participation in making stronger security for energy facilities, public safety, public data, education facilities and other public institutions that make up a city.

Mayor Park Hyung-Joon continued, “Regarding the relocation and expansion of Eternal's headquarters among the agreements, it is symbolic that Eternal, which has digital finger vein authentication technology recognized as a patent in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Korea, coming to Busan with their technology in terms of symbolism and It is very meaningful in terms of revitalizing the local economy.”

Security is the buzzword of the fourth industrial revolution, and finger vein authentication technology will be a hot issue for the newest security measures. It is anticipated that emphasis will be given to various security technologies, finance, investment, and logistics because security is a crucial concern in the blockchain. Vein-X intends to show off its technology as well. When a finger is exposed to near-infrared light as part of Vein-finger X's vein security system, the blood's hemoglobin absorbs the light and turns the finger black. Because no traces of the authentication procedure are left behind, this method offers the advantage that forgery or duplicates are impossible.

Eternal CEO Cho Woo-yeol said in front of key officials such as Chairman Schleam, “One in 5,000 people has a similar pattern. In addition, differentiation is possible only as an adult. However, finger veins are different from birth, so it is best for maintaining security.”

He continued, “Unlike fingerprint and iris recognition, finger vein authentication is easy and convenient because authentication is completed in one second. Also, since the finger vein pattern does not change throughout life, there is no possibility of forgery, copying, theft, and hacking.”

In terms of biometric authentication, finger vein authentication security is still relatively new. When exposed to near-infrared rays, the blood's hemoglobin absorbs light, turning the finger's skin black. The blood vessel pattern is now retrieved as an image, and the feature points are located, transformed into data values, and finally encrypted to provide a bio-key.

Falsification or duplication of stomach material is not conceivable because finger veins do not leave any signs throughout the authentication procedure. It is a technique for determining whether the vein pattern on a person's finger corresponds to the previously registered information. With its superior security, finger vein authentication technology can replace current procedures like passwords and fingerprints and stop hacking and other online crimes.

Eternal Co., Ltd. is leading the market by manufacturing and supplying biometric finger vein authenticators related to PC security, access security, financial security and cryptocurrency wallet security, and making smart watches linked with NFT wallets.

