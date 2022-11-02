Busan City and eTunnel Inc., come together to make Busan the world’s most secure smart city with ‘VEIN-X’

'VEIN-X' is a security solution using finger vein authentication technology that goes beyond fingerprint and IRIS-based authentication.

The 'Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB) 2022' event was held from the 27th to the 29th of October, 2022. The opening ceremony was attended by some of the world’s most prestigious blockchain officials. Names like Busan Mayor Hyung-joon Park and Ahmed bin Suleam, chairman of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center (known as a crypto Mecca), graced the ceremony with their presence.

On the 28th, an agreement signing ceremony was held between Hyung-joon Park, mayor of Busan city and Wooyeol Cho, CEO of eTunnel Inc. At the signing ceremony, they promised to cooperate with each other in making Busan the world’s most secure city.

Mayor Hyung-joon Park said, "Busan aims to become a Blockchain hub with a higher level of security. eTunnel Inc., which has fingervein authentication technology, is expected to solve many of the challenges Busan city is faced with in developing a smart city.”

eTunnel CEO Woo-yeol Cho said in his speech, “Security is one of the biggest issues in the era of the 4th industrial revolution and Web 3.0. Fingervein authentication will be replacing the other forms of biometric technologies such as fingerprints or iris scan since it offers a higher level of security. Fingerprints are commonly used but no more secure since they are easily forged or duplicated. Iris scan can also be tricked by hackers. It can be fooled by high quality photo. Unlike fingerprint, veins do not leave any trace during the authentication process, so cannot be duplicated. Veins are located inside the body. It’s extremely difficult to read or steal. There’s no risk of forgery or theft. Also, vein patterns are unique to every person and remain constant in life.” “There are so many hacking tools out there trying to steal personal information such as login IDs and passwords. But if fingervein authentication login is used, most cyberattacks can be prevented.” he added.

