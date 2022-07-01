The Business Acceleration Network Honors Two Award Recipients, David Dunworth and Denise Schaad, with Monumental Awards

—

The 7th Media Magic Sales & Marketing Bootcamp event was hosted by the Business Acceleration Network and produced by Shannon Procise this year. The event was held virtually on April 27th and 28th, where two winners were announced for their relentless contributions and transformation. Geo A. Ropert played a significant role in mentoring and developing the community at Business Acceleration Network before passing away in 2020. He was a person who ensured the success of all events while sharing jokes and wisdom along the way. This year, new awards were introduced and given in honor of Geo Ropert to carry on his legacy of public service, business development, and a servant's heart.



“The death of a great man leaves the world without his light.” states Shannon Procise, President of the Business Acceleration Network, “May he continue to guide us in our endeavors for years to come.” Geo Ropert was one of the leaders in marketing and branding and has helped several businesses grow and succeed since their inception. He was well-known for his strong commitment, ethics, and passion. He always wanted to make a difference in the lives of those he could.



David James Dunworth was honored with The Ropert Legacy Award:



The Robert Legacy Award is given to individuals who stand out for having a servant’s heart, like Geo Ropert. Geo Ropert was an individual who always did his best to help others grow professionally and personally. He was solely committed to assisting others in leading a fruitful and prosperous life.



David James Dunworth selflessly assists hundreds of small businesses and nonprofits in the network to grow and prosper. His strong belief in helping others causes him to sponsor many young adult entrepreneurs for membership in Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Foundation. Additionally, Dunworth has served as Volunteer Mentor for several Media Magic Bootcamps and Business Acceleration Summits, devoting his time to the advancement of others, and is an active participant in service-based organizations.



Denise Schaad received The Geo Ropert Award of Excellence:



This year, Denise Schaad received another special award, The Geo Ropert Award of Excellence, for her giant strides at the Media Magic Bootcamp. The award is a community-selected winner where participants choose the winner. She displayed tremendous courage, vulnerability, and contribution to other participants. Her works can be seen at www.DeniseSchaadArt.com.

The Media Magic Sales & Marketing Bootcamp was recently featured on Asia One for attracting media experts worldwide. Several business owners, entrepreneurs, and authors from around the globe participated in the event to learn some of the best tactics. Shannon Procise shared some of the best strategies for getting exposure through media coverage and press releases without additional costs.



The awards and event were made possible with the support of the sponsors, Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office, Breakthrough Authors Magazine, and Superbrand Publishing. Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners. To join our 8th Media Magic Bootcamp, go to www.MediaMagicBootcamp.com.



About the Business Acceleration Network:

A Trailblazing community for conscious business owners that are here to make an impact. The Business Acceleration Network, Inc. has been a Florida-based corporation since 2015. They are reinventing Community and Collaboration in Entrepreneurship. The Business Acceleration Network connects people, facilitates networking events, coaches individuals, speaks at local organizations, and trains community leaders and visionaries. They create hassle-free fundraising events that help build and empower our leaders of tomorrow. Through their advanced online platform like the Media Magic Bootcamp, they can maximize a business's revenue through Press Kit and Press Releases, attracting more media publicity, speaking gigs, higher-paying clients, and of course, more sales. They have mentored and sponsored over 75 young adults in their Tomorrow’s Leaders Today entrepreneur program.



About Event Producer, Shannon Procise:

Shannon Procise, an expert marketing, and event consultant have coached and trained hundreds of professionals in event products, marketing, business development, and personal growth. Shannon Procise is the owner of the "Billion-Dollar Contact List" and aims to teach others how they can do the same. She has created the Business Acceleration Network, through which she guides businesses and helps them build successful enterprises. Shannon is also the co-author of "The Law of Business Attraction-The Secret of Cooperative Success," which is Amazon's # 1 Bestseller.



