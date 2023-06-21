Business News Tips Unveils 8 Proven Strategies to Increase Brand Awareness with Social Media

Social media has become a key channel for increasing brand awareness. Most famous brands use these platforms to promote themselves, and some even sell products on them. Since awareness is the first step in your funnel, it's critical to get people to know your brand beyond just recognizing your logo and design. This means sharing your mission, vision, brand identity, and what makes you stand out. Luckily, social media offers many opportunities to boost brand awareness.

Strategies to Increase Brand Awareness

Did you know that 90% of social media users follow at least one business account? It's true. People love shopping on social platforms. And if you're a brand or company without a social media presence, you're missing out on potential customers. In fact, 67% of consumers expect businesses to have a social media presence for customer service. Don't get left behind - make sure your brand is active on social media.

Be individual

Stand out from the rest by creating a unique social media presence that showcases your brand's personality. Don't fall for the myth that only certain industries can have a fun social media presence. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation's off-the-wall personality has won over followers, proving that personal, human-centric content is what people crave. It's not just about sharing cute animal pictures; followers want to connect with your brand on a deeper level. So, ditch the cookie-cutter strategy and let your brand's personality shine through on social media.

Choose the best platform for your business

To maximize brand awareness, it's important to prioritize social media channels that are most effective for your target audience. Rather than spreading your budget thin across multiple platforms, focus on a select few that will deliver the best return on investment. To determine which channels to use, identify your target customer persona and research which platforms they're most active on. For instance, if you're a green brand looking to engage environmentalists, TikTok might be a great option. This popular platform caters to Gen Z users who are passionate about eco-friendly products and sustainability.

Collaborate with influencers

Did you know that Kylie Jenner charges a whopping one million dollars per Instagram post? That's just one example of influencer marketing in action. But it's not just celebrities - there are plenty of everyday people who have built personal brands on social media and can promote your brand to their followers as brand evangelists, ambassadors, and influencers. No matter what your niche is, there's an influencer out there who can help spread the word about your brand.

Use ads

Increase brand awareness on social media with effective ad campaigns that can be tailored to fit a daily budget as low as $1. However, before running ads, ensure they are original, high-quality, and engaging enough. As social media moves towards a more video-based approach, take advantage of this trend by creating short ad videos that can hook viewers even without sound - a single video can be that engaging. Marketers with a full-funnel approach often create a set of nine short videos, with the first three aimed at raising brand awareness. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make your brand stand out on social media!

To achieve business improvement, you need to deeply understand your audience and their interests. If your brand is international, then chances are you won't be able to reach people from different cultures and different social networks. With an integrated approach and analysis, this is possible. You need a VPN and analytics. When it comes to VPN speed, look for the ones that offer the highest bandwidth. The choice falls on VeePN and so far it has never failed.

Harness the power of hashtags

Are hashtags still effective? Our LinkedIn community says yes, with 72% agreeing. Don't believe the hype that hashtags are dead - they're actually thriving. Just make sure to choose relevant hashtags that align with your brand to increase post impressions. When selecting hashtags, take into account the platform you're posting on and the latest trends.

Run UGC campaigns

Boost your brand's exposure and strengthen your community with user-generated content (UGC) marketing campaigns on social media. It's simple - ask customers to tag you or use specific hashtags when sharing photos of your products or services. While it may seem redundant, the UGC approach works because your customers' followers will also discover your brand. Don't overlook the power of UGC to expand your reach and broaden your audience.

Use fun language

Social media users aren't interested in a business page if it's all about the brand. Give them a reason to engage and promote your brand by creating a fun experience. Incorporating a bit of playfulness can help you stand out and build a stronger social media presence. Always remember that social media is a social platform, not just a sales platform for your products.

Invest in creating posts

Do you have a great idea for a short video and a solid following to share it with? Give it a try! While there's no guarantee it will go viral, common elements of viral content include being short and sweet (under a minute), featuring people or cute animals, having a clear point, and being fun to watch. Following a pattern and including music can also help. In fact, some record companies require their singers to create viral videos featuring a new song before publishing it. So, go ahead and create that killer video - you never know what could happen!

Social media is a powerful tool for businesses to reach their customers. Be sure to make the most of it by understanding your target customer persona, choosing the right platform, collaborating with influencers, using ads, harnessing the power of hashtags, running UGC campaigns, and creating engaging content. With a bit of creativity and effort, you can make your brand more recognizable and thus increase your revenue.

