Business Outlook for 2022: Global Chief Executives Positive

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80% of global chief executives across 44 industries believe economic growth will remain strong in 2022, although it's not without a high level of uncertainty, according to a new survey by YPO.

Conducted 18 November – 5 December with 1,700 chief executives in 101 countries responding, top YPO Global Pulse Survey findings include:

Things are looking up for many companies in terms of revenue growth and hiring.





Among those surveyed, 37% reported a 20% increase in revenue or more since the beginning of 2021 , and only 17% saw a decrease of 10% or more since the beginning of the year.



, and only 17% saw a decrease of 10% or more since the beginning of the year.

Hiring has picked up, with 38% of respondents experiencing a 10% increase or more in the number of employees since the beginning of 2021, though 45% of firms said their total head count is about the same as it was in early 2021 and 16% said they saw a decrease.



with 38% of respondents experiencing a 10% increase or more in the number of employees since the beginning of 2021, and 16% said they saw a decrease. Most chief executives (71%) are very or somewhat concerned about the impact of inflation on their businesses next year. U.S. leaders (77%) are more concerned about inflation than their global counterparts.



U.S. leaders (77%) are more concerned about inflation than their global counterparts. Inflation concerns could spell bad news for consumers , with respondents in the Food and Beverage (74%), Manufacturing (73%) and Retail and Wholesale Sales (62%) industries planning to raise prices in response to inflation.



, with respondents in the Food and Beverage (74%), Manufacturing (73%) and Retail and Wholesale Sales (62%) industries planning to raise prices in response to inflation. There seems to be no immediate end in sight for supply chain issues , with only 2% of respondents believing they will be resolved in early 2022. Thirty-nine percent believe resolution will come at the end of 2022, and 38% expect it in 2023 or later.



, with only 2% of respondents believing they will be resolved in early 2022. Thirty-nine percent believe resolution will come at the end of 2022, and 38% expect it in 2023 or later. The global labor shortage continues, with 67% of respondents saying it is somewhat or very difficult to find employees for the general workforce and 57% of respondents reporting the same levels of difficulty when it comes to C-suite and executive hires.



with 67% of respondents saying it is somewhat or very difficult to find employees for the general workforce and 57% of respondents reporting the same levels of difficulty when it comes to C-suite and executive hires. Even though only 1% of executives surveyed believe employees are more productive at home, 74% of business leaders shared that some form of flexible work arrangements will become permanent.



With pandemic pressures taking a toll, some businesses are improving mental health benefits , with 35% reporting some type of mental health investment for employees and 16% planning to add one.



, with 35% reporting some type of mental health investment for employees and 16% planning to add one. Heading into 2022, YPO members shared all business leaders should focus on:



Improving employee engagement and work culture/retention





Exploring alternative cash streams/protecting existing cash flows





Preparing for inflation





Planning for supply chain issues





Understanding evolving customer needs

YPO Global Pulse Methodology:

The YPO Global Pulse was conducted by YPO from 18 November – 5 December 2021 via an online questionnaire. A total of 1,700 YPO members responded and represent 101 different countries. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.