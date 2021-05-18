BusinessFocus Award 2021 Grand Ceremony & Winners Unveiled

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 May 2021 - The award presentation ceremony of "BusinessFocus Award 2021", presented by BusinessFocus, the market-leading business and finance online magazine, was successfully held at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong on April 27, 2021. A number of both local and international corporations were honoured for their outstanding performance and innovation amid the economic, social disruption and daunting challenges posed by the pandemic. All winning companies were carefully selected by a group of professional panels. Standing out from the rest of the candidates has proven these winners to be highly competitive, thus worth recognizing.



Photo download The pandemic has hit everyone hard in different ways, but some organisations in Hong Kong have never given up and turned crisis into opportunities. BusinessFocus Award 2021 aims to honour these diligent people and spread positive energy to the business world. This year, there are 12 award-winning companies ranging from large to SMEs boasting in various business categories, including real estate business, financial services, information and technology services, mobile telecommunications providers, electronic payment solutions services, student intermediary services and medical supplies services, etc.

The winners are:

Henderson Land Development Company Limited

New World Development Company Limited

DBS Hong Kong

Amazon Web Services

SmarTone

LG Business Solutions

Hang Seng Bank (Commercial Banking)

EFT Solutions

perform

Gang Piao Jia

Haenim

A&D Medical

Various renowned guests from different sectors were invited to present awards, including the Executive Council convenor Bernard Chan, and the Co-founder & CEO, iClick Interactive Asia Limited Mr Sammy Hsieh, were invited to present awards. Our honourable guests also shared their expertise and experience in managing business under the pandemic. Although some areas of the economy have been damaged and may never fully recover, other areas will adapt, reinvent, and help reinvigorate growth. Through exchanging ideas and inspirations, we all looked forward to a powerful recovery after a long period of economic shutdown.

About BusinessFocus

BusinessFocus, under PressLogic, is a fast-growing online business and finance magazine that provides managers, technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs with new business, investment, technology and entrepreneurial inspiration. Combining our proprietary AI-powered analytic system, BusinessFocus crafts and distributes strategic native content that connects and inspires people. With over a million social media followers, BusinessFocus empowers brand marketers and corporations to engage target audiences. and create impactful branded contents with partners.





