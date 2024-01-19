BUSINESSNEXT accelerates autonomous banking processes at Global Banks

JAKARTA, Indonesia and HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions for BFSI, is revolutionizing the banking landscape globally with its customer experience platform, combining Digital Journeys, CRM, and Modern Lending capabilities. The platform is seamlessly enabling banks to simplify customer experiences and remove friction with the infusion of AI-ready data and private gen AI models customized for banking.



The commitment of BUSINESSNEXT to advancing financial inclusion is evident in its efforts to enable banks to embrace digital transformation fully. The company is empowering banks of all sizes in India, delivering more personalized, efficient, and intelligent experiences at every touchpoint. This initiative ensures that interactions with banks are not only richer, faster, and smarter but also align with the evolving needs of the digital-savvy Indian consumer. BUSINESSNEXT's impact has led to remarkable transformations for BFSI, with tangible results like below.

Recorded a remarkable 400% increase in lead conversions showcasing the platform's efficacy in driving tangible business outcomes with more than 48 crore+ customers Axis bank: Accomplished 32+ system integration across 80K+ users and 2700+ branches



Outlining the key success metrics achieved by Banks, Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, said, “Besides enhancing revenue and customer loyalty, BUSINESSNEXT is fostering productivity growth for every banker. Our suite of comprehensive solutions designed to modernize workforce operations, save time, and lower costs, enable banks to operate at peak efficiency. Nurturing customer loyalty at all touchpoints is a core focus for BUSINESSNEXT.”

BUSINESSNEXT empowers banks to deliver exceptional customer experiences effortlessly and at a rapid pace. By integrating innovative technology and fostering a customer-centric approach, it ensures that banks can build and maintain sticky customer loyalty, a crucial factor in today's competitive banking landscape.

​ About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

Media Contact Information:

Gaurav Singh

+65-93855212

gauravsingh.sg@businessnext.com