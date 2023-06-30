BUSINESSNEXT Unveils Revolutionary AI-Driven Customer Experience Platform for Retail and Corporate Banking

HANOI, Vietnam and JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUSINESSNEXT, a universe of composable enterprise solutions to banks and financial services, is proud to announce the launch of its transformative, AI-driven Customer Experience Platform for Retail and Corporate Banks in Southeast Asia. Designed to modernize the way, financial institutions engage with their customers. BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable, purpose-built platforms from CRM to full-stack big data AI/ML platforms including end-to-end digital journeys for banking assets and liabilities products, from account opening to lending with 150+ ready connectors for all systems.



With its unrivaled capabilities, BUSINESSNEXT is empowering banks to achieve the following high-impact outcomes:

40 Million+ Instant Digital Accounts per month

3 Billion Digital Loans Every month

3X Increase in digital channel revenues

90% Faster Sales Cycle

80% Straight through the process for service requests



Commenting on the launch, Vishal Pruthi, SVP & Head Southeast Asia, BUSINESSNEXT said, “BUSINESSNEXT’s foray into southeast Asia represents a significant milestone for us as we pave the way for a new era of customer-centric banking. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, we are empowering financial institutions to deliver personalized, seamless, and intuitive experiences that meet the evolving needs of their customers. Our platform's advanced analytics capabilities enable banks to gain valuable insights, optimize operations, and unlock new growth opportunities in this rapidly changing market. We are confident that our innovative solution will revolutionize the banking landscape, driving customer satisfaction and success for our valued clients in Southeast Asia.”

The following offers a glimpse of BUSINESSNEXT Retail Banking Edition:

Accelerating sales with AI-driven lead management, personalized offers on multichannel digital journeys, advanced playbooks, smart performance modelers, and more.

Growing Customer Lifecycle Value (CLV) with the Smart RM platform.

Modernizing service with a Straight through process (STP) enabled Customer 360, AI-powered service workflows and journeys, self-service journeys, and more.

Enabling continuous channel engagement, from WhatsApp to contact center on a single platform, with an Open Communication Platform (OCP).

Delivering instant digital accounts with faster onboarding, eKYC, and video KYC, and reducing conversions with AI-driven win back modeler for personalized digital offers.

Increasing lending with 90% faster credit delivery with auto decisions, faster disbursals driven by highly configurable, AI-powered lending workflows, automated underwriting, and seamless integrations through 150+ ready ecosystem connectors.

and much more.

Some key capabilities of BUSINESSNEXT Corporate Banking Edition are:

Smart Corporate and Group 360 to increase revenue opportunities through network deal effect.

Faster sales cycles with advanced playbooks and AI-driven nudges.

Increasing deal values and engagement activities through AI models powered deal management and account planning.

Instant business account opening with real-time eKYC, Video KYC.

Increasing business lending with an AI-driven risk rating platform that creates business differentiators with custom, smart rating models that are 100% regulatory compliant with faster stress testing.



and much more.

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a focus on banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its USA headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://www.businessnext.com/

Media Contact Information:

Sherwin S. Lumintaintang

+62 821-3310-0053

sherwin.lumintaintang@crmnext.com