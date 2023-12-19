Busy Rebel Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023

Busy Rebel named a top B2B company for staff augmentation services.

Busy Rebel, a premier IT Consulting & Development agency specializing in staff augmentation for senior specialists. Today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for staff augmentation services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

“I’m thrilled to announce our latest advancements in Staff Augmentation services. Our commitment to integrating elite talent into diverse teams is not just about filling gaps; it's about creating synergies that propel businesses forward. We're not just augmenting staff; we're augmenting futures, ensuring our partners have the expertise they need to excel in the ever-evolving digital landscape.” – Nick Vasylyna, CEO at Busy Rebel

Busy Rebel's collaboration with Element451 exemplifies the agency’s expertise in staff augmentation, seamlessly integrating senior engineers into their team to enhance their advanced student engagement CRM. The agency’s tailored approach and efficient hiring cycle led to the successful development and integration of new product features and modules, significantly boosting Element451's operational efficiency.

ABOUT BUSY REBEL

Busy Rebel, a leader in the IT consulting and development, excels in Staff Augmentation services, supporting Fortune 300 companies with long-term relationships; integrating top-tier talent into teams to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation. At the heart of Busy Rebel's ethos is a relentless drive for innovation, delivering not just state-of-the-art but visionary software solutions. With a focus on quality and extreme ownership, Busy Rebel ensures each project is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, embodying a modern, forward-thinking mindset. This approach amplifies project capabilities and injects expert perspectives into every solution, aligning with the agency’s vision of shaping the future of technology and nurturing tech pioneers.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.



